Meghan Markle Expected to Enlist Help from 'Suits' Costars as 'Archetypes' Struggles to Make Its Grand Return After Spotify Cancelation
Though Spotify pulled the plug on Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" in 2023, the podcast found a new home with Lemonada. However, fans have yet to see any evidence of content on the platform.
“Initially, we might expect her to call in favors from her remaining friends and work through their networks,” PR expert Kayley Cornelius told an outlet.
“Other potential guests could include friends from her Suits days, such as Abigail Spencer and Wendell Pierce, who likely remain accessible points of contact for Meghan," she added.
OK! previously reported a source told royal editor Richard Eden the podcast's new episodes are delayed.
“The relaunch of Meghan’s 'Archetypes' podcast got pushed back to 2025," an insider shared, adding the “smaller podcast company is struggling to get off the starting blocks.”
Before the insider's interview, Meghan gushed over collaborating with Lemonada.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer celebrated their teamwork.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to 'Archetypes,' and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs also praised the venture.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs admitted.
Aside from "Archetypes," Meghan is focused on developing her new lifestyle platform, American Riviera Orchard, which is expected to sell wine, jam and dog biscuits.
"Meghan finds the name American Riviera Orchard perfect. It feels authentic to her," the source revealed. "She can't wait for the website to launch. She is excited about her latest, personal venture."
"This is something she's been wanting to do for a while. She is excited to share her style and things that she loves," they added.
