Meghan Markle's 'Relaunch' of 'Archetypes' 'Pushed Back' as Company 'Struggles to Get Started'
Meghan Markle announced "Archetypes" will return after Spotify pulled the plug on it in 2023, but according to a source, things aren't going as planned with the podcast.
“The relaunch of Meghan’s 'Archetypes' podcast got pushed back to 2025," an insider told Richard Eden, adding the “smaller podcast company is struggling to get off the starting blocks.”
OK! previously reported Meghan celebrated partnering with Lemonada after the Spotify ordeal.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release 'Archetypes' so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
Lemonada CEO Jessica Cordova Kramer was enthusiastic about the collaboration.
“We are beyond honored that Meghan has trusted us to help democratize access to 'Archetypes,' and that so many more people around the world will have access to the series soon," Kramer stated.
"Meghan’s talent as host, creator and conversationalist is unparalleled and we are thrilled to co-create a new series with her that fosters her approach to creating art that matters,” she added.
CCO Stephanie Wittels Wachs also applauded the new venture.
"As we’ve started development with The Duchess of Sussex, we are blown away by her collaborative spirit and clear vision, along with her deep desire to build compassion and community through this work. The Lemonada team felt immediate kinship with Meghan and the Archewell Productions team, and we are delighted to be working together," Wachs added.
- Prince Harry Will 'Open Up in Front of the Cameras' in a Way 'He Typically Loathes' for Upcoming Polo Series
- Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Won't Appear in Upcoming Netflix Projects: Report
- Abigail Spencer Blasted for 'Embarrassing' Photoshoot With Meghan Markle’s American Riviera Orchard Jam
Aside from relaunching "Archetypes," Meghan and Prince Harry rebranded their Archewell platform using their royal titles.
“The Office of Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex is shaping the future through business and philanthropy," the sussex.com website reads. “This includes: The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Productions, patronages, ventures, and organizations which receive the support of the couple, individually and/or together.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former actress' bio focuses on her political beliefs.
"Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is a feminist and champion of human rights and gender equity. Her lifelong advocacy for women and girls remains a constant thread in her humanitarian and business ventures," Meghan's intro states. "Meghan turned her focus to the entertainment industry, later securing a lead role on the hit series, Suits which she starred in for seven seasons. Between filming, Meghan traveled to Rwanda, India, and other countries to support humanitarian missions."
Eden wrote for Mail Online.