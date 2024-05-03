OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle Wants to 'Make as Much Money' as Possible to Support Her Lavish Lifestyle

meghan markle wants make much money support lavish lifestyle
Source: MEGA
By:

May 3 2024, Published 3:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell thinks the Duchess of Sussex is focused on her career now that she's been away from Hollywood for a few years.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants make much money support lavish lifestyle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle launched American Riviera Orchard in March.

“I’ve always said Meghan has her eye on a bigger gain; this isn’t the bigger gain. I’ve always said she has had her eye on politics," Burrell told an outlet. “She is trying everything she can to make as much money as she can to support their lifestyle.”

“Again, they are going against the royal family’s wishes,'' the former royal employee said. "Queen Elizabeth specifically said ‘do not use your royal titles for commercial gain’ and that is exactly what they are doing.”

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants make much money support lavish lifestyle
Source: MEGA

There are rumors of Meghan Markle wanting to pursue a career in politics.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry struggled to assert themselves in Hollywood and were branded as "grifters" and a "flop."

“They are making up their own rules as they go along. As long as they can make money they will try everything,” Burrell added.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants make much money support lavish lifestyle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are pursuing their dreams in Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted at Meghan's goals evolving after leaving the U.K.

“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.

“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield pointed out. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle wants make much money support lavish lifestyle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle's podcast 'Archetypes' will return under the Lemonada umbrella.

Article continues below advertisement

Aside from American Riviera Orchard, Meghan is developing a show for Netflix, which is focused on the "joys of cooking."

“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster stated.

“That was their only commercial success, with the Harry and Meghan documentary series," Schofield noted. “This is her dipping her toe still in reality TV but also having cameras in her face and being able to push her own products.”

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Along with her Netflix program, the Suits star announced her podcast, "Archetypes," will return after Spotify pulled the plug on the project.

“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."

"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

Burrell spoke on behalf of Slingo to the New York Post.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.