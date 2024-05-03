Meghan Markle Wants to 'Make as Much Money' as Possible to Support Her Lavish Lifestyle
Meghan Markle recently launched her new lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, and Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell thinks the Duchess of Sussex is focused on her career now that she's been away from Hollywood for a few years.
“I’ve always said Meghan has her eye on a bigger gain; this isn’t the bigger gain. I’ve always said she has had her eye on politics," Burrell told an outlet. “She is trying everything she can to make as much money as she can to support their lifestyle.”
“Again, they are going against the royal family’s wishes,'' the former royal employee said. "Queen Elizabeth specifically said ‘do not use your royal titles for commercial gain’ and that is exactly what they are doing.”
In 2023, Meghan and Prince Harry struggled to assert themselves in Hollywood and were branded as "grifters" and a "flop."
“They are making up their own rules as they go along. As long as they can make money they will try everything,” Burrell added.
OK! previously reported American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield hinted at Meghan's goals evolving after leaving the U.K.
“I believe she's trying to build an empire. I don't know if that’s what she was going to do originally when she left the British royal family," Kinsey Schofield told GB News.
“Remember, they told us that she was going to be living a life of service," Schofield pointed out. "Polling-wise, this has been very difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. People in the States have an issue with them."
Aside from American Riviera Orchard, Meghan is developing a show for Netflix, which is focused on the "joys of cooking."
“Did they have to go down this path, basically using Netflix to create content to kind of try to build this empire of gardening and what's going on in the kitchen, but also giving Netflix ultimately what they want, which is that reality show element," the podcaster stated.
“That was their only commercial success, with the Harry and Meghan documentary series," Schofield noted. “This is her dipping her toe still in reality TV but also having cameras in her face and being able to push her own products.”
Along with her Netflix program, the Suits star announced her podcast, "Archetypes," will return after Spotify pulled the plug on the project.
“I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting,” Meghan said in a statement. “Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024."
"Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works," she noted. "I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."
