'Not All That Subtle': Meghan Markle's Ex-BFF Jessica Mulroney's Recent Social Media Messages Are 'Directed' at 'Suits' Star
Jessica Mulroney, Meghan Markle's former best friend, recently re-posted a video on her Instagram Story about people who won't look for the truth, prompting people to speculate it was about the California native, who left the royal family in 2020.
“Anybody who believes lies about you, before even hearing your side of the story, was already looking for a way to be against you,” the clip said.
In September, the stylist was at it again and wrote, “As loving as I am, my detachment game is strong too.”
Now, according to an insider, the messages are meant to catch the former actress' eyes.
“Everyone says Jessica’s cryptic posts were directed at Meghan. They’re not all that subtle,” noted an insider, who thinks the social media moves can also be interpreted as “hints there’s more to come.”
The two met after Meghan, 42, moved from Hollywood to Toronto to film Suits, which she starred on from 2011 to 2017. However, their friendship became strained when Mulroney, 43, was accused of showing "white privilege" amid the Black Lives Matter movement after George Floyd's death.
Since Meghan is biracial, she iced out Mulroney, and the two haven't been seen together since.
“Meghan has forsaken her most loyal friend just to look woke," an insider said at the time.
However, Mulroney denied there was any animosity between the two.
“I’m going to tell this once and for all. Meghan and I are family. She is the kindest friend and has checked up on me everyday [sic],” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time. “Tabloid culture is atrocious. It creates lies and hurtful storyline. Stop feeding into it.”
But the mom-of-two is fearful Mulroney could dish about their relationship one day.
“Meghan has secrets she doesn’t want revealed, and if anyone can cause her damage by sharing those, by writing a book, posting on social media, giving a tell-all interview or otherwise, it’s Jessica," an insider claimed.
“She knows all of her intimate secrets,” claimed the insider, “including the calculating way she really hooked Harry.”
While doing an interview in 2019, Mulroney kept quiet about her friendship with the star, saying: “There are certain things I hold very dear and secret. My life is an open book, but there’s always a few secret pages in the back that nobody will be able to read.”
