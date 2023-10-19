Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loving Life' With Their Children After Fleeing the U.K.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the U.K. in 2020, but despite their scandalous exit, friends of the couple claime they're embracing their new life.
The insider revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the U.S.
“Meghan is the best mom, and Harry is always on the floor playing with the kids," the source shared. "They are still such a team."
During the Sussexes' recent Archewell Parents' Summit, the Suits star admitted that her little ones inspire her "cause-driven work."
"Outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan joked during the panel. “I feel fortunate that our children are quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”
The duo's forum was hosted on World Mental Health Day, and the pair hoped to discuss solutions to end cyberbullying.
“I think for us, with kids growing up in a digital age, the priority is to turn pain into purpose and provide as much support as well as a spotlight and a platform for parents,” Harry confessed.
Over the years, Meghan gushed over Archie and Lilibet, and the Suits star alluded to leaving the royal family due to safety concerns.
"All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have. I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a Duchess — I’ve always still just been Meghan, right? I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that," she told Oprah Winfrey during her 2021 tell-all interview.
Following the televised conversation, Meghan analyzed the difficulties of being a matriarch on her 2022 podcast.
"It is so much work to be a mom when you are just trying to be a conscious parent to raise good, kind human beings and to do that solo is the most impressive, admirable thing on the planet," she said in an episode of "Archetypes."
A confidant of the Sussexes publicized that they were committed to giving their offspring a more traditional upbringing outside of the palace gates.
"Meghan is always supportive of it though. She used to be negative about it. It seems she has kind of moved on now," the source told a publication.
They later noted that the actress "just wants to focus on their kids and their life in Montecito."
During Harry's Spare promotional tour, he mentioned the significance of his role as a patriarch.
"I have two kids of my own, [and I am] making sure that I smother them with love and affection," he explained during a livestream. "But in the sense that I as a father feel a huge responsibility to ensure that I don't pass on any traumas or negative experiences I've had. And that's work, that's putting in the work, and daily, being conscious of my behavior, of my reactions to both of my kids."
