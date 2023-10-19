Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are 'Loving Life' With Their Children After Fleeing the U.K.

The insider revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex enjoy raising Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in the U.S.

“Meghan is the best mom, and Harry is always on the floor playing with the kids," the source shared. "They are still such a team."

During the Sussexes' recent Archewell Parents' Summit, the Suits star admitted that her little ones inspire her "cause-driven work."

"Outside, of course, being a wife to this one,” Meghan joked during the panel. “I feel fortunate that our children are quite young, so this isn’t in our immediate future, but I also feel frightened by how it’s continuing to change and this will be in front of us.”