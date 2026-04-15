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Meghan Markle Put on 'Exaggerated' Display of Friendship With Netflix CEO at Event Despite Tension With Streamer, Claims Body Language Expert

image of meghan markle and prince harry, inset of ted sarandos
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently appeared at the 'Beef' Season 2 premiere event.

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April 15 2026, Published 4:48 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry partied hard with Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant at the Beef Season 2 premiere party on April 10.

However, according to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, seemed a little too eager to impress Sarandos, 61.

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'With Love, Meghan' Was Canceled by Netflix Earlier This Year

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Netflix canned 'With Love, Meghan' after its second season earlier this year.

Harry, 41, and Meghan's appearance on the red carpet comes amid some tension between themselves and the streamer as the network canceled her lifestyle docuseries With Love, Meghan earlier this year.

"Meghan leans away from Harry. This is a clear sign that she favors her career over her personal life. Pleasing the CEO is more important to her than pleasing the hubby," Honigman said on behalf of Casino.org.

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Meghan Markle and Ted Sarandos Seem to Have a 'Father-Daughter Relationship'

image of ted Sarandos and Nicole avant
Source: MEGA

Ted Sarandos and his wife Nicole Avant were photographed with the Sussexes at the 'Beef' party.

"When Markle and Sarandos are seen laughing together, Markle's laugh is quite exaggerated and appears excessive to the point of insincerity. Her raised eyebrows, eyes narrowed shut, teeth parted — all come together to form a facial expression that says she's just heard the funniest joke imaginable," Honigman noticed.

In several snapshots from the event, the Suits star happily poses with Sarandos and even gave Avant a big hug.

The executive and Meghan also have a sort of "father-daughter relationship" in the photos. Sarandos "leans slightly towards" her and has a "proud smile across his face."

"He acts like a proud dad leaning protectively over his girl," the expert explained. "The whole image represents two people with future plans together. They're proud of everything they've done so far, and there's much more that they're still planning to create."

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image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle looked like 'a good little girl' when she posed with Ted Sarandos.

Meghan also looked like "a good little girl" as her poses with Avant and Sarandos "indicate that there's a lot more to that friendship than meets the eye."

The As Ever founder raised her shoulder and lowered her chin in a "submissive" way while cuddling up to the media mogul and his spouse in an effort to "make herself seem smaller."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Signed a $100 Million Deal in 2020

image of ted Sarandos and Nicole avant
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Nicole Avant's hug signified 'security and trust.'

As for Meghan's body language with Avant, the two held hands while taking group photos at the bash.

According to Honigman, this move signified "security and trust" as the two women seemed to "have some agreement or a deal which they're going to work on together."

"A job offer or a decision to collaborate together on a project has just taken place. The Netflix power couple have just promised Meghan Markle something valuable," Honigman said.

Harry and Meghan signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce documentary content for the streaming service. However, the streamer cut ties with her As Ever brand recently and effectively canned her TV docuseries.

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