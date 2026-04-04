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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle launched As Ever in 2025.

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The new venture, developed initially in partnership with Netflix, tied into her streaming series With Love, Meghan and included products such as jam, honey, candles and flower sprinkles. Despite early reports her first product drop sold out within an hour, subsequent claims of surplus stock and the end of her Netflix partnership have raised questions about the long-term strength of the brand and her broader media strategy. A branding source said: "Across the industry, there is an increasing view that Meghan's socials possesses one huge error – that in trying to present a highly polished, carefully managed image, she has inadvertently alienated everyone she is trying to reach."

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is making one big 'mistake' with her social media strategy, a source said.

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"A lot of the criticism focuses on how tightly controlled the content feels. There is a perception that it tips into blandness and overly obvious curation, where every detail appears filtered and pre-packaged, rather than allowing space for something more natural, personal and genuinely relatable to come through," the insider added. Another marketing and brand expert added: "There is still a clear path for her to succeed, but it hinges on allowing more of Meghan's real personality to come through and becoming someone audiences can genuinely relate to. At the moment, the image she is projecting feels far too constructed, and as a result, it is not resonating in the way it could. That disconnect can create the impression that she is being inauthentic, even if that is not actually the case. It is less about who she is, and more about how she is presenting herself, which at present feels too removed from what people perceive as real and accessible." The Duchess's media output has included a podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder," which will not return for a second season, as well as her Netflix series, which is not expected to continue beyond its current run.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's Netflix series was not renewed.

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Her deal with Spotify ended in 2023, while her Netflix arrangement has shifted to a less lucrative first-look agreement. A source said: "Meghan has the foundations to make her brand work, but it will require a huge shift toward showing more individuality and relatability in how she communicates. Right now, the version of herself being presented feels overly curated, and that is limiting how strongly audiences connect with her. That gap between perception and reality is important – it can give the impression of insincerity, even if that is not her intention. Ultimately, it is about striking a balance where her messaging feels more natural and less managed, so people can engage with her in a more authentic way." The contrast between Meghan's earlier online presence and her current approach has been highlighted by analysts. Her Tig blog was widely seen as informal and personality-driven, whereas As Ever has been described as more structured and brand-led.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's Spotify deal ended in 2023.