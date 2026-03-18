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Meghan Markle 'Ruffled Feathers' by Abruptly Leaving Netflix Meetings Before Cutting Ties With the Streamer

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle reportedly would leave Netflix meetings in a hurry before she cut ties with the streamer.

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March 18 2026, Published 12:33 p.m. ET

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Meghan Markle reportedly would get offended during Zoom meetings with Netflix and leave the room in a huff.

The Duchess of Sussex's As Ever lifestyle brand and the streamer parted ways earlier this month, with the royal often "disappearing" while the conferences went down.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Behavior During Meetings Turned Off Netflix Execs

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image of prince harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a Netflix deal in 2020.

“The mood in the building is ‘We’re done,’” an insider told Variety on March 17, adding how Meghan, 44, and her husband Prince Harry’s behavior “has ruffled feathers in meetings.”

Her absences from the get-togethers was due to her allegedly being offended by executives.

However, her lawyer Michael J. Kump rebuffed the claims in a letter to the outlet.

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Meghan Markle Is a Mother to Kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle often works from home due to her two children.

He reasoned that Meghan “works from home, is the mother of young children aged 4 and 6, and often encounters children who enter the space unexpectedly during a meeting.” She shares kids Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, with Harry, 41.

“Independent of being a parent who works from home, Meghan is also conscious of shielding her team from the distraction of children,” he said. “Nearly all professionals can attest to needing to turn off the audio or camera during a virtual meeting at some point during many hours of virtual business calls.”

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image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos are reportedly often in contact communication.

She reportedly also spoke over Harry during meetings when he would be talking mid-sentence.

But Meghan's attorney noted the claim “seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterization of her bossing her husband around."

The Duke of Sussex said the allegation is “categorically false.” Other sources divulged how Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos is “fed up” with the couple as the former actress messages him constantly.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Signed a $100 Million Netflix Deal in 2020

image of prince harry and meghan markle
Source: MEGA

'With Love, Meghan' was not renewed for Season 3.

A different insider told Variety wouldn't call Meghan unless a lawyer was also on the phone. A Netflix spokesperson refuted the allegation, saying it was “absolutely inaccurate.”

“This is blatantly false,” Kump added. “In fact, Meghan texts and speaks with Mr. Sarandos regularly, and has been to his home, sans lawyers.”

Meghan and Harry signed a $100 million deal with Netflix in 2020 to produce content and documentary series. She wrapped up Season 2 of her doc With Love, Meghan last year, however, the show was later canceled by the streaming service.

Netflix reportedly wasn't impressed with Meghan's content before they axed her show, a source told Daily Mail. “They were not happy with the fact that no one really cared about the brand – so when they were looking to create As Ever areas at Netflix, there was no appetite for it. It just didn’t fit with Squid Game or Stranger Things or Bridgerton like they had hoped.”

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