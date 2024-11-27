Meghan Markle 'Failed to Understand' She Wouldn't Be the 'Top Dog' in the Royal Family
Meghan Markle was once seen as the future of the royal family, but her time as a working duchess was short-lived after struggling to find her place in the monarchy.
"I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life," Bond added. "There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."
Meghan retired from acting in 2017 to marry Prince Harry, but she has yet to return to the small screen after stepping down from her role in 2020.
"To be honest, I don't think she ever intended to stay in the royal family," commentator Phil Dampier said.
"Unfortunately, I think she was prepared to have a wonderful wedding costing millions of pounds, but I don't think her heart was ever really in it, and I think she always planned to leave, so the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and that's what we're seeing now," he added.
OK! previously reported Meghan continues to use her royal title professionally in the U.S. despite publicly complaining about her time in the U.K.
"Meghan's ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig said in an interview. "Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality."
"Wearing red is a powerful, boss lady color," Ludwig added, referring to her appearance at the Children's Hospital L.A. Gala. "It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence and empowerment."
Throughout her career, Meghan has been seen as determined, but it's unclear what her next steps will be.
"Meghan Markle seems to be constantly strategizing to achieve more — more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth," Ludwig explained. "Her goal appears to be establishing herself as a global brand, aiming to be the most famous and influential woman in the room."
"However, she may have realized that being high-profile comes with its challenges," she shared. "Fame can be a double-edged sword; while it can attract admiration, it can also invite criticism and disdain. The unconditional adoration she may have hoped for is not a given."
In recent months, Harry has been traveling alone as Meghan focuses on developing American Riviera Orchard.
"I think Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem incredibly lost when it comes to their purpose, but Harry comes off far more confident," podcaster Kinsey Schofield claimed. "There are a significant number of people that question Harry and Meghan's sincerity when they flipped a switch almost overnight from selling family secrets to showing up at charity events."
"It does not seem authentic… This strategy looks like a desperate attempt to get back into everyone's good graces," she added. "For a lot of royalists, it would be too little, too late."