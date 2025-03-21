Meghan Markle Accused of Faking Kids' St. Patrick's Day Waffles: 'Walking Scam'
Royal fans are losing it over Meghan Markle’s festive St. Patrick’s Day breakfast for her family.
The Duchess of Sussex stirred up controversy when she showcased her green-themed waffle-making skills for Prince Harry and their adorable kids, Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, only to be met with a wave of online criticism for allegedly serving her kids "store-bought" waffles and branding them as homemade.
On March 17, the 43-year-old former Suits star took to Instagram Stories to document her family’s St. Paddy’s food at home. In an initial video, Meghan whisked up a vibrant green waffle batter, full of holiday spirit, before pouring it into a waffle maker. But when she revealed the kids' plates — festooned with a green waffle and playful faces crafted from blueberries, kiwi slices and whipped cream — fans quickly became skeptical.
"For the kids …" read Meghan's text overlay on the clip, but the joy was short-lived for many viewers.
Critics pointed out a glaring inconsistency: while Meghan and Prince Harry, 40, were enjoying their homemade creations, it appeared that Archie and Lilibet were served store-bought frozen Kellogg waffles.
“I immediately saw the difference when I saw the video. I couldn’t grasp the reason to lie about waffles. What kind of person needs to do that? Meghan Markle is a walking scam,” one critic fumed on X, sharing screenshots of the waffle fiasco.
Meanwhile, others seized the chance to roast her kitchen skills, recalling her much-maligned Netflix cooking show, With Love, Meghan: "She’s never made waffles before. The waffle maker is dry and hot; you need non-stick spray," a second user noted.
- 'The Shame': Meghan Markle Criticized for Announcing Lifestyle Brand Amid Kate Middleton's Health Crisis
- Prince William Admits Kate Middleton's Beloved Spicy Dish Makes Him 'Too Sweaty'
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Plan To Spend The Holidays With Friends Who Have 'Been By Their Side Through Thick And Thin This Year': Source
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Another accused Meghan of flaunting the waffle maker — a gift from the late Queen Elizabeth—for royal clout. "Yeah kids ate the frozen one while she and her useless handbag husband are the freshly made ones … pathetic lazy mother," they declared. “She just grifted the alleged gift of the late queen to stay in news to scream I AM A ROYAL TOO. Don’t miss me."
Despite the uproar, it turns out both the children’s and adults’ waffles were homemade after all. Meghan used two different-sized waffle makers, with a smaller one for the kids and a larger one for the adults.
Going back to 2021, Harry shared this wasn’t just a whim. He revealed on The Late Late Show that Meghan whipped up waffles for him and Archie after Queen Elizabeth gifted them the waffle maker.
“My grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker. She sent us a waffle maker for Archie. So, breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix in the waffle maker,” Harry gushed, revealing how Archie had become a little waffle enthusiast, cheering "waffles" upon waking each morning.