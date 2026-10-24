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Thomas Markle’s Ex-Wife Warned Authorities of His Alleged Abuse in 2019 Letter Later Shared With Meghan, Sources Say

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Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle's ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, allegedly sent a letter to police detailing his reported abuse back in 2019.

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Oct. 24 2026, Published 5:57 p.m. ET

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Thomas Markle Sr.'s ex-wife, Roslyn Loveless, reportedly sent a letter describing allegations against him that ultimately reached the hands of London’s Metropolitan Police in 2019.

The claims against the retired lighting director, 82, allegedly involved child abuse, with the letter also making its way to his daughter, Meghan Markle, according to sources.

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Thomas Markle Sr. Was Married to Doria Ragland in the 1980s

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image of Thomas Markle
Source: MEGA

Thomas Markle Sr. was accused of owning child abuse images by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Loveless was married to Thomas Sr. from 1964 to 1975, with the former director of photography also being wedded to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, from 1979 to 1987.

News broke on October 22 that Thomas Sr. was being investigated for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse images. His son, Thomas Jr., 60, claimed he found boxes of photos at his father's home in the Philippines. He then reportedly turned over the material to the authorities.

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Meghan Markle Knew of a Letter Sent to British Police in 2019

image of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for years.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, said in a statement shortly after reports about Thomas Sr. surfaced she was made aware of a letter sent to British police in 2019 that "made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father."

"I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she said, also adding: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet], was for one reason: to protect them."

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Roslyn Loveless Previously Called Thomas Markle Sr. an 'Awful Father'

image of Thomas Markle ex wife
Source: MEGA

Roslyn Loveless was married to Thomas Markle Sr. from 1964 until 1975.

The As Ever founder continued: "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed."

As for Loveless, 80, she is the mother of Meghan's half-siblings, Samantha, 61, and Thomas Jr., whom she shares with her ex-spouse.

After Archie, 7, was born in May 2019, Loveless blasted Thomas Sr. for being an "awful father" who should be barred from seeing his grandson.

image of meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Sr. tied the knot in 1979.

Meghan and Thomas Sr. don't have the best relationship, and have been estranged since at least 2018 when she tied the knot with Prince Harry.

The two's bond especially broke down just ahead of the actress' wedding, with Thomas Sr. admitting at the time he staged paparazzi photos.

"Knowing Tom as I do, Meghan would be a fool to have him in her life," Loveless told the Mirror days after Archie's birth.

"Repeatedly he has shown to Meghan he cannot be trusted. She must know that now. I speak not out of bitterness, my life moved on many years ago, but out of concern," she said.

She went on: "Archie deserves to be brought up in a happy home, not in this vengeful situation that has been created. Tom was an awful father. What makes him think he’d be a great grandfather to Archie?"

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