Thomas Markle’s Ex-Wife Warned Authorities of His Alleged Abuse in 2019 Letter Later Shared With Meghan, Sources Say

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Thomas Markle Sr. Was Married to Doria Ragland in the 1980s

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle Sr. was accused of owning child abuse images by his son, Thomas Markle Jr.

Loveless was married to Thomas Sr. from 1964 to 1975, with the former director of photography also being wedded to Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, from 1979 to 1987. News broke on October 22 that Thomas Sr. was being investigated for allegedly possessing child sexual abuse images. His son, Thomas Jr., 60, claimed he found boxes of photos at his father's home in the Philippines. He then reportedly turned over the material to the authorities.

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle Knew of a Letter Sent to British Police in 2019

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle has been estranged from her father for years.

The Duchess of Sussex, 45, said in a statement shortly after reports about Thomas Sr. surfaced she was made aware of a letter sent to British police in 2019 that "made troubling and disturbing allegations against my father." "I was given assurances that these were being investigated," she said, also adding: "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children [Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet], was for one reason: to protect them."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Roslyn Loveless Previously Called Thomas Markle Sr. an 'Awful Father'

Source: MEGA Roslyn Loveless was married to Thomas Markle Sr. from 1964 until 1975.

The As Ever founder continued: "I trusted that the authorities were doing the same for other families. My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed." As for Loveless, 80, she is the mother of Meghan's half-siblings, Samantha, 61, and Thomas Jr., whom she shares with her ex-spouse. After Archie, 7, was born in May 2019, Loveless blasted Thomas Sr. for being an "awful father" who should be barred from seeing his grandson.

Source: MEGA Doria Ragland and Thomas Markle Sr. tied the knot in 1979.