Megyn Kelly 'Cannot Imagine' What King Charles and the Royal Family Feel About Meghan Markle's Father Allegedly Keeping Child Abuse Images: 'What Did Harry Marry Into?'

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Megyn Kelly shared her two cents on the recent controversy surrounding Meghan Markle's father, Thomas. The retired lighting director, 82, was accused on Thursday, October 22, of possessing child sexual abuse material, and is now reportedly under investigation.

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly slammed Meghan Markle during a recent episode of her talk show.

Kelly, 55, touched upon the allegations on a recent episode of her eponymous talk show and wondered what The Firm could be thinking during this contentious period. "I cannot imagine what King Charles and the royal family are feeling right now. What did [Prince] Harry marry into?" the journalist asked

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Meghan and Thomas Markle Are Estranged

Source: MEGA Thomas Markle was accused of having child abuse photos on October 22.

Harry, 42, and Meghan, 45, tied the knot in May 2018, with Thomas also not attending the wedding at the time. The As Ever founder and her father have been estranged for the last few years. "Harry too, is under scrutiny now. What did he know? Truly, what did he know?" Kelly inquired. Just a day after the allegations against Thomas came to light, Meghan said in a statement she was "deeply distressed" over the issue. Thomas denied the accusations against him.

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Megyn Kelly Called Out Meghan Markle's 'Stupid' Statement About Her Father

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Source: @megynkelly/YouTube Megyn Kelly called Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'two-faced.'

"My thoughts are with any children who may have been harmed," the Suits star continued. "I hope it can now be understood that, despite certain media publications’ distortion over the years, any distance from my father and my choice to not allow him to have contact with our children was for one reason: to protect them." Kelly also ripped into Meghan's message, calling it a "colossally stupid statement to make." "She rushed to get a statement out to convince us all we said mean things about her estrangement from her dad," the political commentator slammed.

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Source: MEGA Thomas Markle did not attend his daughter's wedding in May 2018.

She then claimed Harry and Meghan may have "known this entire time that they had a child sexual abuser in the family and did nothing about it." "It is the fakest, most two-faced thing they've done," Kelly scoffed. "Truly, what did you do?" Meghan also previously noted she was informed of "disturbing allegations" against Thomas by police in 2018 via a letter that was sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle stated she was 'deeply distressed' about Thomas Markle's child abuse allegations.