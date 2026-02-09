Meghan Markle's Former Bestie Jessica Mulroney Offered $1 Million for 'Deeply Uncomfortable' Tell-All Memoir About Duchess: Insider
Feb. 9 2026, Published 2:03 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle and her former best pal Jessica Mulroney haven't spoken in ages, but the stylist is reportedly ready to spill the royal tea.
The Canadian native, 45, has apparently been offered a $1 million contract to write a bombshell tell-all memoir about her past friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, 44.
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney's Friendship Ended in 2020
“Jessica has absolutely nothing left to lose,” a source dished to Rob Shuter's Substack. “Meghan cut her off years ago. The friendship is dead. The loyalty went with it.”
The insider dished how Mulroney "saw everything" and "she remembers all of it.” The Suits star and Mulroney's relationship began to crumble in 2020 after the latter was embroiled in a feud with fashion influencer Sasha Exeter. Meghan quickly cut off Mulroney after the controversy went viral.
“Classic Meghan,” another insider noted. “The moment trouble hits, she detaches. No mess, no mercy.”
As for the memoir, it "wouldn't be vague," rather "specific, personal and deeply uncomfortable.”
“If she talks,” an insider warned. “Meghan won’t like what she hears.”
The As Ever founder and the marketing consultant's friendship goes back to Meghan's days on Suits when she filmed scenes in Toronto, Canada.
When the former actress married Prince Harry in 2018, Mulroney's children served as page boys and bridesmaids at the lavish affair.
Jessica Mulroney's Ex-Husband Ben Gave Details About Her Relationship With the Duchess of Sussex
The stylist's estranged husband, Ben Mulroney, appeared on the January 28 episode of the "Can’t Be Censored" podcast, where he shared insight into the fashion guru's fallout with the royal.
“It’s Jess’ story to tell,” the son of former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney said. “I wouldn’t speak for her, so if she ever wants to talk about it — but from what I understand, they’re on positive terms.”
However, Rob's source disputed this "fictional" claim, saying "there's been no real contact for years" between the two women.
Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney Met in 2011
Through the years, the ex-besties vacationed together, with Jessica also attending Meghan's NYC baby shower in 2019.
They first bonded over yoga when they met in 2011 while shooting the legal drama. Jessica later introduced Meghan to her inner circle of friends, and the rest is history.
After Meghan and Harry, 41, got engaged in November 2017, she couldn't wait to spill the news to Jessica on FaceTime. In her Harry & Meghan Netflix documentary, she video-chatted the mother-of-three, squealing: “Oh, my God, Jess, it’s happening. He told me not to peek!"