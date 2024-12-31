Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Clashed' After the Former Actress Requested to Borrow Lip Gloss

While reflecting on her first time meeting Kate and Prince William, Meghan depicted the future king and queen as rigid.

“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star said in an episode of Harry & Meghan. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”

“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the Duchess of Sussex admitted.