Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton 'Clashed' After the Former Actress Requested to Borrow Lip Gloss
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton never became friends, as the former's American culture often left the Princess of Wales and the royal family confused.
"Meg asked to borrow Kate's lip gloss. An American thing," Prince Harry wrote in Spare. "Meg forgot hers, worried she needed some, and turned to Kate for help. Kate, taken aback, went into her handbag and reluctantly pulled out a small tube."
"Meg squeezed some onto her finger and applied it to her lips. Kate grimaced," the Duke of Sussex continued. "Small clash of styles maybe."
OK! previously reported the duchesses struggled to develop a close bond.
"The relationship between Meghan and Catherine was cold or cool, putting it mildly," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "Meghan only lasted about a year and a half as a senior working royal before they indicated that they were unhappy."
"The fact she was so used to the red carpet and the audience it was though she and Harry would be perfect for the role," he noted. "She was, of course, deeply unhappy."
In her tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed that her time as a working royal greatly impacted her mental health.
"I wouldn't put a specific reason behind it because Harry was unhappy, and I think Meghan provided the way out in a sense," Fitzwilliams said of the pair leaving their senior-level roles at the time.
While reflecting on her first time meeting Kate and Prince William, Meghan depicted the future king and queen as rigid.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star said in an episode of Harry & Meghan. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” the Duchess of Sussex admitted.
The Sussexes moved to California in 2020 after just a year-and-a-half of serving The Crown as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, but Meghan often claims she worked tirelessly to find her place within the royal family.
"I was like: 'I tried so hard', and he was like: 'I know you did. I know you did ma'am, I know you did,'" she said in her explosive Netflix series. "Like I tried so hard. And that's the piece that's really triggering because you go: 'And it still wasn't good enough. And you still don't fit in.'"
Despite the mom-of-two's assertion, some royal watchers believe Meghan always hoped to make her mark in Hollywood, not from being part of the royal family.
"I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life," Bond added. "There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."