Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's 'Cold' Relationship Left the Ex-Actress 'Unhappy' With Royal Life

"The relationship between Meghan and Catherine was cold or cool, putting it mildly," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "Meghan only lasted about a year and a half as a senior working royal before they indicated that they were unhappy."

"The fact she was so used to the red carpet and the audience it was though she and Harry would be perfect for the role," he noted. "She was, of course, deeply unhappy."