Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's 'Cold' Relationship Left the Ex-Actress 'Unhappy' With Royal Life
Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton's frosty relationship led the former to struggle within the royal family.
"The relationship between Meghan and Catherine was cold or cool, putting it mildly," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told GB News. "Meghan only lasted about a year and a half as a senior working royal before they indicated that they were unhappy."
"The fact she was so used to the red carpet and the audience it was though she and Harry would be perfect for the role," he noted. "She was, of course, deeply unhappy."
In 2020, the Sussexes made the announcement they would be stepping down from their senior royal positions.
"I wouldn't put a specific reason behind it because Harry was unhappy, and I think Meghan provided the way out in a sense," Fitzwilliams said of the pair ditching the royal family at the time.
In Harry & Meghan, the former actress opened up about her first encounter with Kate and Prince William.
“I was a hugger and have always been a hugger. I didn’t realize that that was really jarring for a lot of Brits,” the Suits star recalled. “I guess I started to understand very quickly that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside.”
“There is a forward-facing way of being, and then you close the door and you are like, ‘Oh, great. We can relax now.’ But that formality carries over on both sides. And that was surprising to me,” Meghan admitted.
Aside from clashing with the Princess of Wales, Meghan claimed she felt unsupported by the institution after telling royal staffers she was struggling with suicidal ideation.
"I just didn’t want to be alive anymore," the mom-of-two told Oprah Winfrey in 2021. "And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought."
Despite the Sussexes' various explanations for their "Megxit" scandal, there had been speculation the Duchess of Sussex hoped to build a global brand independent of the monarchy.
"I have always held the view that Meghan failed to understand that she would never be the top dog in the royal family… or even the deputy top dog," royal correspondent Jennie Bond told an outlet.
"There's absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to be in complete control and charge of your life," Bond added. "There's nothing wrong with seeking the limelight. It's just that the royal family was the wrong vehicle for her ambitions."
Four years after moving back to California, Meghan is focused on developing her lifestyle company, American Riviera Orchard, and growing her investment portfolio.
"To be honest, I don't think she ever intended to stay in the royal family," commentator Phil Dampier said.
"Unfortunately, I think she was prepared to have a wonderful wedding costing millions of pounds, but I don't think her heart was ever really in it, and I think she always planned to leave, so the proof of the pudding is in the eating, and that's what we're seeing now," he added.