Meghan Markle 'Knew What She Was Getting Into' When She Married Prince Harry, Insists 'Succession' Star Brian Cox
Succession star Brian Cox isn't buying Meghan Markle's story.
In a new interview, the actor offered his two cents on the Duchess of Sussex's claims that she was completely dumbfounded by the way of royal life upon marrying into the monarchy.
"You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off," he said of how she reacted to what should have been her new normal. "I mean, she knew what she was getting into."
In fact, Cox believes the mom-of-two was lured into "the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s*** we see as fantasy that could be our lives."
The Scotland-born star has discussed Meghan and Prince Harry's journey in December 2022, though back then, he defended their decision to leave the royal family. Cox said he thinks something "traumatic" must have happened to the Sussexes for them to make such a drastic change, adding of the couple's allegations against the monarchy, "I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false."
"I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t," the Emmy nominee added.
- Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'Never Imagined' They Would Be 'Totally Cut Off' From Royal Family's Finances, Insider Claims: 'They're Bleeding Money'
- Oprah Winfrey Spills On Whether Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Should Attend King Charles' Coronation
- Kate Middleton Shades Meghan Markle By Wearing Designer Who Snubbed Duchess Of Sussex
Harry and Meghan have hurled several damaging accusations at the royals over the past few years, including The Firm's alleged refusal to stop the media from making racist comments about the former actress. In addition, they claimed one of their own relatives made comments about the color of their son Archie's skin.
They also insisted they were ignored when they asked fo help regarding their mental health woes. While the institution hasn't responded to some of their specific claims, Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement in 2021 after the California-based pair's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the late icon's message read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously by the family privately."
Page Six obtained Cox's quotes, which came from his Haute Living New York interview.