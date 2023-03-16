OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle 'Knew What She Was Getting Into' When She Married Prince Harry, Insists 'Succession' Star Brian Cox

meghan brian pp
Source: mega
By:

Mar. 16 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Succession star Brian Cox isn't buying Meghan Markle's story.

In a new interview, the actor offered his two cents on the Duchess of Sussex's claims that she was completely dumbfounded by the way of royal life upon marrying into the monarchy.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle brian cox
Source: mega

"You can’t go into a system where somebody’s already been trained to behave in a certain kind of way and then just expect them to cut themselves off," he said of how she reacted to what should have been her new normal. "I mean, she knew what she was getting into."

In fact, Cox believes the mom-of-two was lured into "the childhood dreams of marrying Prince Charming and all that s*** we see as fantasy that could be our lives."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle knew what getting into married prince harry brian cox
Source: mega

The Scotland-born star has discussed Meghan and Prince Harry's journey in December 2022, though back then, he defended their decision to leave the royal family. Cox said he thinks something "traumatic" must have happened to the Sussexes for them to make such a drastic change, adding of the couple's allegations against the monarchy, "I don’t think they made it up, I don’t think it’s false."

"I think it’s true and should’ve been rectified, and it hasn’t," the Emmy nominee added.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle brian cox
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

Harry and Meghan have hurled several damaging accusations at the royals over the past few years, including The Firm's alleged refusal to stop the media from making racist comments about the former actress. In addition, they claimed one of their own relatives made comments about the color of their son Archie's skin.

They also insisted they were ignored when they asked fo help regarding their mental health woes. While the institution hasn't responded to some of their specific claims, Queen Elizabeth II issued a statement in 2021 after the California-based pair's interview with Oprah Winfrey aired.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the late icon's message read. "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously by the family privately."

Page Six obtained Cox's quotes, which came from his Haute Living New York interview.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.