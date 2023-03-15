Sarah Ferguson Risks Royals' Ire As She Declares Meghan Markle Gives Rogue Prince Harry 'Love He's Never Felt Before'
Sarah Ferguson is publicly sticking up for Prince Harry, despite him being ostracized by the royal family.
In a new interview, the red-headed beauty, who was previously married to Prince Andrew, explained how the two are a lot alike.
"I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of Weight Watchers," the Duchess of York, 63, said in a new interview. "I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me."
"So, I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgment on any other person’s life, and I look at how much she [Meghan Markle] loves him [Harry] and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before," she continued. "That’s how I look at it."
This is hardly the first time Ferguson stuck up for Harry, 38, who left the royal family in 2020.
"I don't believe that any single person has the right to judge another person," she said when speaking about the California-based couple. "I'm not in a position myself to make any judgments. I have been judged all my life, and I have no judgment on the Sussexes."
"I think that Diana would be incredibly proud of her grandchildren. And not just the Sussex grandchildren, but [Prince William's] children," she added of her late pal Princess Diana, who died in 1997.
As OK! previously reported, Prince Harry and Meghan, 41, have been invited to King Charles' coronation in May, but it's unclear if they will make the trip over.
"The kind of symbolism of not going feels a little bit like giving up on the relationship with the royals," Newsweek's chief royal correspondent Jack Royston said on "The Royal Report" podcast. "It feels like just kind of admitting defeat and that the rift will never heal. You know, if you don't go back to Britain to see your family for the coronation, then what do you go back for? What is going to be bigger than this?"
Ferguson spoke with a PA News Agency.