Sarah Ferguson Risks Royals' Ire As She Declares Meghan Markle Gives Rogue Prince Harry 'Love He's Never Felt Before'

"I divorced, went to America, wrote a book, went on Oprah and did 12 years as the longest-running spokesperson of Weight Watchers," the Duchess of York, 63, said in a new interview. "I looked to America to support me and to help me and I really can’t thank the American people enough for what they gave me and what they did for me."

"So, I believe very strongly that I have absolutely no judgment on any other person’s life, and I look at how much she [Meghan Markle] loves him [Harry] and loves the children and gives him a love that he’s never had before," she continued. "That’s how I look at it."