Meghan Markle Left Former Staffer in 'Tears' After the Ex-Actress 'Turned and Hissed' at Her
During Meghan Marke's short stint as a working duchess, the former actress was accused of mistreating her employees.
In a resurfaced article, one royal expert revealed she witnessed Meghan snap at someone during her 2018 royal tour of Fiji.
"I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave," Rebecca English told an outlet.
"I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face," she continued. "Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features."
English dubbed the Meghan and Prince Harry's former staffers the "Sussex Survivors Club."
During Meghan's trip, she was expecting her eldest child, Prince Archie, which might have contributed to her behavior, one eyewitness claimed.
"It was very hot and humid in there so perhaps it wasn’t the best environment for a pregnant woman," the bystander said. "After speaking for about a minute she broke off and spoke to the same aide again before she was whisked out of the market very soon after."
OK! previously reported Kensington Palace's email correspondence was leaked, with one ex-team member claiming they were "bullied out of the household," presumably by Meghan, who was then "targeting female members of staff."
One of these aides went on to claim that the idea of working with the mom-of-two made her "feel sick."
Royal press secretary Samantha Cohen shared that the Sussexes struggled to maintain their employees.
"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18. We couldn’t find a replacement for me, and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left (quit) as well while in Africa," she told an outlet.
Accusations about Meghan and Harry creating a toxic work environment first came to light in 2021, but the duchess adamantly denied the hearsay.
“Let's just call this what it is — a calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation,” a statement from the Sussexes’ spokesperson read. “We are disappointed to see this defamatory portrayal of the Duchess of Sussex given credibility by a media outlet. It's no coincidence that distorted several-year-old accusations aimed at undermining the duchess are being briefed to the British media shortly before she and the duke are due to speak openly and honestly about their experience of recent years.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Royal commentator Christopher Andersen credited the concerns to Meghan being an American.
"But why rehash this bullying business at all?" Andersen continued. "It's fairly well established that there was a huge clash of cultures between Meghan and the monarchy, full stop. Meghan woefully miscalculated just how much power over her own life she'd be allowed to retain and how easily those inside the palace can become flustered. Frankly, an offhand comment that would roll off the back of an American can send some of these royal hand-holders running to the loo in tears."
English spoke to Daily Mail.