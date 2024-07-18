Meghan Markle Left Former Staffer in 'Tears' After the Ex-Actress 'Turned and Hissed' at Her

"I was there at the time and witnessed Meghan turn and 'hiss' at a member of her entourage, clearly incandescent with rage about something, and demand to leave," Rebecca English told an outlet.

"I later saw that same — female — highly distressed member of staff sitting in an official car, with tears running down her face," she continued. "Our eyes met and she lowered hers, humiliation etched on her features."

English dubbed the Meghan and Prince Harry's former staffers the "Sussex Survivors Club."