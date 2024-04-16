OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle's Former Aide Comments on 'Bullying' Accusations, Admits 1 Staffer Quit While 'Showing Them the Ropes'

meghan markle former aide bullying accusations staffer quit
Source: mega
By:

Apr. 16 2024, Published 10:52 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Meghan Markle's former aide Samantha Cohen is shedding some light onto the allegations that the Duchess of Sussex "bullied" her staff.

In a new interview, Cohen confirmed she was one of 10 royal employees who was part of Buckingham Palace's 2021 investigation.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle former aide bullying accusations staffer quit
Source: mega

The Sussexes' former aide is speaking out three years after employees accused Meghan Markle of bullying them.

Cohen — who worked for Queen Elizabeth II for more than 15 years before taking on the Sussexes and then quitting in 2019 — stayed tight-lipped on the details of the ordeal, but she did hint that the Suits alum and Prince Harry may have been difficult to work for.

"I was only supposed to stay for six months but stayed for 18 — we couldn’t find a replacement for me," she told an Australian news outlet, "and when we did, we took them on tour to Africa with Harry and Meghan to show them the ropes, but they left [quit] as well while in Africa."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle former aide bullying accusations staffer quit
Source: mega

Samantha Cohen admitted it was difficult to find staffers for the couple.

Article continues below advertisement

The allegations against Meghan came via a report from The Times right before her and Harry's televised interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they both shaded the royal family.

Amongst the bullying accusations was a staffer who claimed she once broke down in tears due to the way Meghan treated her.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle former aide bullying accusations staffer quit
Source: mega

The duo left the U.K. and the royal family in 2020.

Article continues below advertisement

In Valentine Low's book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown, she detailed how one employee was always scared to interact with the Sussexes.

"There were a lot of broken people. Young women were broken by her [and Prince Harry's] behaviour," a source told the author.

One staffer confessed she felt "terrified" when she had to call Meghan over a situation involving an incident with the press. "This is so ridiculous. I can’t stop shaking," she reportedly told her colleagues before picking up the phone.

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan denied the claims, with her rep calling them "a smear campaign" and noting the mom-of-two is "saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself."

Buckingham Palace conducted the investigation privately, and upon conclusion, announced their findings would not be made public. "The review has been completed and recommendations on our policies and procedures have been taken forward," a statement at the time read. "But we will not be commenting further."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markle former aide bullying accusations staffer quit
Source: mega

The actress denied the allegations against her.

Article continues below advertisement

Nonetheless, Low said last year that the accusers stand by their claims.

"The people I spoke to are absolutely still sticking to their story, claiming that Meghan bullied them," she told a news outlet. "I can’t speak to the truth of that, of course, because I wasn’t in the room and I haven’t heard Meghan’s side. But my sources still very much stick to their story."

Article continues below advertisement

Herald Sun spoke with Cohen.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.