EXCLUSIVE How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are 'Pushing Their Dwindling Relationship With Netflix to the Breaking Point' Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly pushing their strained relationship with Netflix to a breaking point. Aaron Tinney April 26 2026, Published 5:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a reported $100 million deal with Netflix in 2021.

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A source said: "Inside the company, there's an increasing feeling that this should have been a moment for Harry and Meghan to stabilize things and rebuild trust with Netflix, but instead it's becoming more complicated because of the number of expectations and requests being made before filming has even really got underway on their polo project. From Netflix's side, the priority is very much about recouping what's been a substantial financial commitment, whereas Harry and Meghan seem to be interpreting this new project as confirmation of their standing and influence, and that difference in outlook is where the tension is really starting to show. Essentially, they are now pushing their dwindling relationship with Netflix to the breaking point at this stage." The reported tensions come amid claims of strained relations between the Sussexes and Netflix leadership, including co-chief executive Ted Sarandos and chief content officer Bela Bajaria.

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Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their docuseries in 2022.

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While Netflix has publicly denied suggestions of a breakdown in communication, insiders describe an increasingly uneasy working environment between the Sussexes and the streamer's bosses. Harry and Meghan are also said to have requested an internal investigation into leaks about their projects, seeking to identify those responsible and push for consequences. "Harry and Meghan are pushing quite firmly for Netflix to step in and address what they see as a deliberate pattern of leaks designed to damage them, and they want accountability around that. It's made the working environment noticeably more strained, because it adds another layer of pressure on teams who are already trying to manage a relationship that isn't exactly straightforward," an insider said. Within Netflix, opinion on the couple is divided. Some senior figures are said to continue to view them as valuable for the global attention they attract.

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Source: MEGA The couple is reportedly hard to work for.

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"There are still senior figures within the company who believe Harry and Meghan bring undeniable value, simply because anything attached to their names attracts global attention and conversation," a source said. They added: "From that standpoint, the level of exposure they generate is seen as an asset in itself, regardless of whether a particular project meets expectations in terms of performance." Others, particularly among production teams, are described as less enthusiastic.

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"At the team level, particularly among those who've collaborated with the Sussexes directly, the tolerance is noticeably thinner," our source said. "There's a growing frustration with how they operate, with some feeling they approach projects as though they have deep, long-standing production expertise, which can be difficult for seasoned professionals who have spent decades in the industry to navigate." The couple's relationship with Netflix has also been affected by the performance of Meghan's lifestyle series With Love, Meghan, which is not set to continue beyond its most recent run after failing to break into the platform's top 300 shows. Netflix has also ended its association with her lifestyle brand, As Ever.

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Source: MEGA Meghan Markle's show was canceled.