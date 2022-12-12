Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Encouraging Their Dad Not To Watch 'Disrespectful' Netflix Docuseries

While Meghan Markle's estranged half-siblings have done nothing but bash her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary since it's debut on Thursday, December 8, it looks like the former actress' dad, Thomas Markle, won't tune in for the six-episode series.

Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, revealed she advised the retired lighting director to not watch the "disrespectful" program, as she believes the rehashing of the fallout will only make him feel worse about the situation.