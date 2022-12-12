Meghan Markle's Estranged Sister Encouraging Their Dad Not To Watch 'Disrespectful' Netflix Docuseries
While Meghan Markle's estranged half-siblings have done nothing but bash her and Prince Harry's Netflix documentary since it's debut on Thursday, December 8, it looks like the former actress' dad, Thomas Markle, won't tune in for the six-episode series.
Meghan's half-sister, Samantha Markle, revealed she advised the retired lighting director to not watch the "disrespectful" program, as she believes the rehashing of the fallout will only make him feel worse about the situation.
Samantha, 58, also noted their dad is trying to focus on his health after suffering a stroke earlier this year, and learning more details of the ongoing drama will likely stress him out even more like it has in the past.
In the first three episodes of the docuseries, Meghan, 42, explained how Thomas, 78, betrayed her by working with the media to stage photos. He then lied to his daughter about doing so, causing their relationship to crumble. The mom-of-two said her dad began acting different and that she found out "through a tabloid" he wouldn't be attending her and Harry's 2018 wedding.
"It’s incredibly sad what happened," Harry, 38, stated in the doc. "She had a father before this and now she doesn’t have a father."
Meghan discussed her relationship — or lack thereof — with Samantha as well, claiming the narratives the latter has been spewing are completely false.
"I don’t know your middle name. I don’t know your birthday," the Suits alum stated in the Netflix project. "You’re telling these people you raised me, and you coined me Princess Pushy? I hadn’t had a fallout with her. We didn’t have a closeness to be able to have that."
Meghan did have kind words to say about Ashleigh Hale, Samantha's estranged daughter. In fact, Hale had sided with her aunt, disclosing in the doc that she "stopped talking" to her mom sine she refused to back down from publicly attacking Meghan and Harry.
Samantha spoke to TMZ.
