Meghan Markle's Podcast May Not Be Renewed After Head Of Audio At Archewell Resigns To Launch Her Own Project

Sananès, who worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's "Pivot" podcast, was hired in July 2021. A few months later, she spoke about her job.

“The podcast industry is severely undervaluing and under crediting the INCREDIBLY talented and hardworking producers and sound engineers behind your favorite shows. There are fewer and fewer opportunities for creators and it is stifling the industry creatively and financially," she wrote on Instagram. “TO BE CLEAR this isn’t about me or my current position. It’s an observation of the state of podcasting as a whole.”