Prince Harry Finds King Charles' Failure to Grant Him Security Privileges an 'Unbelievable Situation'

In the U.K. there are strict laws about firearms, and Harry would need police protection because a private security team wouldn't have access to the same resources.

Currently, Harry would have to give 28 days notice to the British Security Forces to access safeguarding — similar to when high-profile citizens visit the region. The duke offered to pay for police escorts, but the government made it clear that they're not available for hire.

“Why would he bring his wife and children back to the U.K. if they are not going to be protected? The duke needs protection, they need protection," a source said. "The threat level hasn’t changed since he stepped back from the royal family, if anything it has got worse because of the tabloid campaign against him and his wife.”