Meghan Markle Pressured to Pushback Memoir Release as 'Interest in the Sussexes Declines'
Is Meghan Markle working on a follow-up to Prince Harry's Spare? It was rumored that the Duchess of Sussex is working on an explosive memoir, but branding experts urged the American royal to wait until the public is ready for it.
PR wiz Edward Coram-James discussed Meghan's potential project release in an interview.
"I would be surprised were Meghan to release an autobiography any time in the next few years," Coram-James told an outlet.
"You don’t release a biography when the world is arguably a little tired of hearing from you. Interest in the Sussexes is currently on the decline, and their currency has diminished this year," he added.
With the Sussexes' various docuseries, a failed Spotify podcast, a biography and several interviews, Coram-James thinks Meghan will have to pause before publishing her side of the story.
"At some point interest in the royal couple will rise again. [Meghan] should wait until that moment," he claimed. "That being said, the Sussexes have defied many a long-held PR golden rule (I would argue to their detriment) over the past few years."
"So in some respects disregarding this one, and releasing the memoir at a time when many simply would not want it, would not come as much of a surprise at all," he concluded.
A source close to the Suits star claimed Meghan wants to share her truth, but she is hoping Harry and King Charles will reconcile first.
"She fully intends to write this book and leave no stone unturned. It’s just a question of timing and how long she wishes to hold out in order to preserve what’s left of her and Harry’s relationship with King Charles," the insider shared.
OK! previously reported the project would be profitable, but it could cause irreversible damage to Meghan's fragile reputation.
"This would have huge sales which would be almost guaranteed and ensure the rift [with the royals] remains or is widened if that is possible," royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams warned.
Mark Boardman shared a similar sentiment.
“Meghan’s memoirs could stir controversy and reignite debates surrounding her relationship with the royal family, especially if she chooses to reveal previously undisclosed details,” he told an outlet. “Any further revelations or ‘bombshells’ about her time as a royal could impact her career and reputation in various ways with an almost impossible task to make a further comeback.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In August, a source close to the monarchy revealed that the family is afraid Meghan will finally name the relative who commented on Prince Archie's complexion.
"Everyone’s worried about the prospect of Meghan writing her autobiography and naming the 'royal racist,'" the source shared.
"I can give you an honest answer. In those months when I was pregnant, all around this same time ... we had in tandem the conversation of 'He won’t be given security, he’s not going to be given a title' and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born," Meghan told Oprah Winfrey during her 2021 tell-all interview.
Coram-James spoke to The Express.