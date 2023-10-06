Kate Middleton Often 'Pays Tribute' to Princess Diana With What She Wears

Amanda Wakeley thinks the brunette beauty's garb for the Trooping the Colour channeled Diana.

"The suit that she wore to the Trooping the Colour this summer, honestly that could have been out of Diana's wardrobe," the designer shared.

Wakeley worked with Diana during the beginning stages of her career, and the cultural icon was a fan of her work.

"I was very lucky, it was early days in my career and I remember thinking 'gosh I've got the Princess of Wales coming,'" the fashionista recalled. "I remember thinking before her appointment, 'gosh there's gonna sniffer dogs in here and security and all the rest of it' and the doorbell goes and it's Diana on the doorstep on her own, she'd driven herself lowkey and yet fun. We had a real laugh."