Kate Middleton Often 'Pays Tribute' to Princess Diana With What She Wears
Before Kate Middleton became the Princess of Wales after Queen Elizabeth's death, Prince William's mother, Princess Diana, held the title. Kate often pays homage to her mother-in-law, but she isn't attempting to become the People's Princess 2.0.
Rebecca English discussed Kate's relationship to Diana's legacy with an outlet.
"I don't think they set out to be compared if those comparisons are made ... it's very flattering," the royal expert explained. "She obviously wears a lot of her jewelry so there's always a tribute to her there in that way but I think she wears it ... she wears it lightly."
"She doesn't make a big point of it," English added.
English later applauded Kate's demeanor at King Charles' coronation.
"For me, there was a real – on a fashion level – stop in your tracks moment at the Coronation, when she got into Westminster Abbey," English said while discussing Kate's all-white Alexander McQueen ensemble.
"She just looked like a Queen in waiting to me. It was so elegant, so polished, so regal I thought "she's got it,'" she concluded.
Amanda Wakeley thinks the brunette beauty's garb for the Trooping the Colour channeled Diana.
"The suit that she wore to the Trooping the Colour this summer, honestly that could have been out of Diana's wardrobe," the designer shared.
Wakeley worked with Diana during the beginning stages of her career, and the cultural icon was a fan of her work.
"I was very lucky, it was early days in my career and I remember thinking 'gosh I've got the Princess of Wales coming,'" the fashionista recalled. "I remember thinking before her appointment, 'gosh there's gonna sniffer dogs in here and security and all the rest of it' and the doorbell goes and it's Diana on the doorstep on her own, she'd driven herself lowkey and yet fun. We had a real laugh."
Kate's most memorable piece from Diana's diamond collection is her marriage token.
"It is a family ring, yes. It's my mother's engagement ring," William shared during their 2010 betrothal interview. "So I thought it was quite nice because obviously, she's not going to be around to share any of the fun and excitement of it all - this was my way of keeping her sort of close to it all."
The former Duchess of Cambridge admitted she respects Diana, but William told Tom Bradby that Kate will forge her own path within the crown.
"Obviously, I would have loved to have met her and she's obviously she's an inspirational woman to look up to," Kate confessed. "Obviously on this day and you know going forward and things, you know it is a wonderful family, the members who I've met have achieved a lot and you know very inspirational and so, yes, I do."
"There's no pressure though. There's no pressure, like Kate said it is about carving your own future," the Prince of Wales quickly added. "No one is going to try to fill my mother's shoes, what she did was fantastic."
"It's about making your own future and your own destiny and Kate will do a very good job of that," he concluded.
