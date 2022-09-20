Called Out: Disgraced Prince Andrew Screamed At By Unruly Crowd Member For Jeffrey Epstein Ties
Despite losing his beloved mother, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Andrew could not escape his alleged crimes. During the Edinburgh procession on Monday, September 12, an unruly crowd member interrupted the peaceful mourning to call out Her Majesty's third youngest for allegedly sexually assaulting minors and having ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
“Andrew, you’re a sick old man," a young protestor screamed before being dragged off the premises by police as the Duke of York walked with the Queen's hearse from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles's Cathedral.
PRINCE ANDREW & GHISLAINE MAXWELL WERE 'VERY CLOSE' & FLIRTY WHILE ON JEFFREY EPSTEIN'S PRIVATE ISLAND, EX-MAID CLAIMS
As OK! previously reported, Andrew was stripped of his military affiliations and Royal patronages after he was accused of sexually assaulting minors provided by the late disgraced financier. Despite not receiving any new titles, his mother did leave something special for her embattled son: Her beloved corgis.
"There is no new title and apparently no way back into the fold," an insider spilled of his current standing within the family. "Instead, he just gets the dogs."
"At least he's got plenty of time on his hands after stepping back from Royal duties amid the controversy surrounding his friendship with pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein," continued the source. "He's been spending most of it horse riding but will now be able to get out for walks with the dogs too."
PRINCE ANDREW IS 'FUMING' OVER PRINCE CHARLES & PRINCE WILLIAM'S DECISION TO NOT LET HIM BACK INTO THE SPOTLIGHT
Prior to the Queen's passing, the father-of-two was hoping his mother could influence King Charles III and Prince William to allow him back into the good graces of the royal family to no avail.
"He’s thinking about what he can do," the source close to Andrew noted following the royal's demise. "He has had discussions with the Queen about what he can do with his life. But there are also wider family discussions."
"He’s hoping the Queen can influence Prince Charles and Prince William, who see no way back for him," the insider continued at the time. "He wanted a few days alone with his mother to talk about his future."
Andrew's mother died Thursday, September 8, at age 96 having served 70 years on the throne. Despite ongoing tension within the prestigious family, the queen's children and grandchildren were a united front to mourn her loss.