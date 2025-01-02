Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Recreated in 'Creepy' AI Photo After the Couple Chose Not to Share Their Faces in 2024 Holiday Card

OK! previously reported the Sussexes' official Christmas card was criticized after the parents decided to only show the backs of Lilibet and Archie's heads.

"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a FRAUDULENT Christmas photo," one person wrote on X. "Archie hasn’t grown in two years and is the same size as his younger sister... What is this garbage?"

"In this day and age, with the quality of cameras, is this blurred c--- the best they could achieve? What are they hiding?" one questioned, while another added, "The only one in focus is Meghan. Fake photo."