Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Children Recreated in 'Creepy' AI Photo After the Couple Chose Not to Share Their Faces in 2024 Holiday Card
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keeping their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, out of the spotlight, but one social media account recreated an image of the tots after the couple chose to hide their faces in their 2024 Christmas card.
A royal super fan shared a photo of the youngsters that appears to be AI-generated, as the Sussexes haven't released any recent images of Lilibet or Archie's faces in years.
“Merry Christmas & Happy New Year from Prince Archie & Princess Lilibet,” the fake card stated.
Social media users quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share their discomfort with the social media post.
“Creepy,” one fan wrote.
“This is so very weird,” someone else said.
“A complete fabrication, 100% AI. And to think some people will believe this is real,” another X post read.
OK! previously reported the Sussexes' official Christmas card was criticized after the parents decided to only show the backs of Lilibet and Archie's heads.
"Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have released a FRAUDULENT Christmas photo," one person wrote on X. "Archie hasn’t grown in two years and is the same size as his younger sister... What is this garbage?"
"In this day and age, with the quality of cameras, is this blurred c--- the best they could achieve? What are they hiding?" one questioned, while another added, "The only one in focus is Meghan. Fake photo."
Despite the outrage the holiday note caused, one royal watcher urged social media users to respect the duo's decision to hide their children's appearance.
"If Harry and Meghan's Christmas card makes you foam at the mouth, then maybe it's time to seek some help for your anger management and psychology issues," one admirer stated. "Because there's clearly something wrong with you if you're angry at a silly Christmas card."
An insider revealed that the Duke of Sussex wants his children to live private lives due to ongoing safety concerns.
"Harry has been reluctant to show his children publicly, not out of a desire to hide them but to protect their privacy and safety from potential threats," a friend told an outlet. "He wants them to lead as normal a life as possible without the fear of kidnapping or harm."
“As a dad and husband, Harry is determined to ensure that history doesn’t repeat itself," they added.
Harry's fears influenced his decision to leave the U.K., and the duke isn't willing to travel with his family to the region unless they're given sufficient security.
“It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read,” Harry said in the Tabloids on Trial documentary. “And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
