Prince William and Kate Middleton Had an 'Extremely Disproportionate' Reaction to Princess' Photo Editing Scandal

Kate and Prince William are often seen as representing the future of the monarchy, and the princess' September cancer-free update reminded one royal expert of Princess Diana.

“It was a message that you could see the deep struggle. It was obviously a very, very positive spin was on it because she has now finished chemo, but she emphasizes in her message the long road ahead,” Richard Fitzwilliams told an outlet.

“The millions of people who’ve suffered in one way or another from this dreadful disease — I, being one of them with my mother — will relate so personally to this,” Fitzwilliams added. “It’s also clear that she is with them all the way, and yet she is also in a much better place. But it is still a struggle.”