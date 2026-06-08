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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enraged by Kate Middleton's Sister Pippa as Socialite 'Writes Her Own Rulebook': Source

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Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are unhappy with Kate Middleton's family over a security concern.

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June 8 2026, Published 11:36 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly irritated with Kate Middleton's sister, Pippa, and her husband, James Matthews, over a security issue.

Pippa, 42, and James, 50, are fighting to keep an electric gate they installed on their Berkshire residence for a "higher level of security" for their family, according to a source.

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Duke and Duchess of Sussex Angry Over 'Double Standard'

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image of Pippa middleton
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton and her husband, James Matthews, moved to their $20 million Berkshire mansion in 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex "have no issue with Pippa and James being allowed to have this gate," but they are irritated over the "double standard," an insider told Star recently.

When Meghan, 44, and Harry, 41, moved to California in 2020 and stepped down as senior members of the royal family, they lost their government-funded protection.

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image of meghan markle and prince harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left the royal family in 2020.

“[Harry] has been treated as though he’s totally out of bounds and shouldn’t dare ask for so-called special treatment,” the source continued.

“Yet, the palace reaction to Pippa and James seemingly asking for special treatment has been the opposite. No one is raising a fuss about them taking advantage," they went on.

The insider divulged: “It’s always been one set of rules for Harry and another set for everyone else. Harry and Meghan have noticed for ages that the Middletons seem to be able to write their own rulebook. It’s very frustrating but nothing new.”

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Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Bought Their Berkshire Home in 2022

image of Pippa middleton and James Matthews
Source: MEGA

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews 'seem to be able to write their own rulebook.'

Pippa and James purchased their 145-acre estate, Barton Court, in 2022 for $20 million. The pair were involved in a dispute with neighboring residents as locals often used a walking path that cut through the couple's land.

After the duo bought the home, they put up “no trespassing” signs and blocked access to the pathway.

When annoyed residents took the case to court, Pippa and James were told they “cannot rely on privacy and security concerns to justify closing a footpath," The Telegraph reported.

Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle's Tense Relationship Still Hasn't Cooled Down

image of Kate middleton
Source: MEGA

The Duchess of Cambridge always knew Meghan Markle would leave The Firm.

The Princess of Wales, 44, and the Sussexes' frosty relationship still hasn't thawed eight years after they departed The Firm.

Russell Myers penned in his recent book, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, that Kate always knew Meghan would leave the royal family at some point.

The Duchess of Cambridge and the As Ever founder's friendship became "toxic," as Meghan "was being bullish, and Kate found her abrasive."

Kate "saw the inevitability of the parting of ways, although perhaps not to the extent of what eventually happened."

"Following Harry and Meghan’s wedding [in 2018], things were undeniably different. [Prince] William and Catherine felt the Sussexes had an agenda," the author wrote.

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