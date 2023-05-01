Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Need 'to Find Their Own Identity' After 'Trashing the Royal Family,' Lizzie Cundy States: 'We're Sick of It'

"They’ve got to find their own identity," Cundy said in an interview. "They can’t keep talking about the royal family, trashing the royal family. … They’ve got to find something else to talk about … and do amazing charity work. But, please, leave the royal family alone. We are sick to death of it. I don’t think they could say anymore."

Cundy also pointed out how disappointed she is that the pair, who now live in California, aren't both flying to the U.K. for King Charles' coronation.

"But then I say that, and there'll be another book coming out, or another interview. And we’ll have the next chapter be, ‘I was left out of the coronation.’ Or, ‘Why I didn’t go to the coronation.' And Harry, this is your flesh and blood. … I just think they need to find their own purpose and focus in life and move on," she said of Harry's potential new material.