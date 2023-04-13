OK Magazine
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are 'Struggling' After Dramatic Exit From The Royal Family, Deepak Chopra Reveals

prince harry meghan markle not welcome king charles coronation
By:

Apr. 13 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle aren’t doing so well!

Mindfulness expert and author Deepak Chopra, whom the Duke and Duchess worked with on a podcast back in 2020, claimed the couple has been going through a tough time since making their dramatic exit from the royal family.

prince harry
"I enjoyed the podcast and [interacting] with them. It [our work together] has been periodic — they're struggling right now," Chopra spilled.

"I hope they get through it lighthearted," he added. "I think there's too much drama around them — people should mind their own business."

Chopra then decided to lend some advice to the couple, saying, "My advice is to ignore it because if you react you'll just aggravate the situation. If you ignore it, people can't say anything, then they'll stop."

prince harry meghan markle
The writer further referenced the drama between the married couple and the royal family that began after Harry and Meghan’s 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview, the Sussexes condemned the royals for the trauma that they allegedly inflicted on the pair. Following the infamous sit-down, the former actress and the red-headed prince released a Netflix docuseries titled Harry & Meghan and Harry debuted his memoir, Spare, that harshly criticized the brood.

The most recent drama involved speculation about whether or not they would attend King Charles III’s coronation amid their ongoing issues. However, on Wednesday, April 12, Buckingham Palace confirmed their plan of attendance.

prince harry
"Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that the Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet," they stated.

Many believe that Meghan will be staying back not only due to the tensions between her and the brood, but also because it is son Archie’s 4th birthday.

This announcement came about a month after the Sussexes’ spokesperson confirmed that Charles extended the invitation to his youngest son.

"I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty's office regarding the coronation," they said in March.

