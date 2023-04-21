Prince Harry Is Only Attending Coronation So He Has Fresh Material 'For His Next Book,' Claims Meghan Markle's Ex-Friend
Meghan Markle's ex-friend Lizzie Cundy had a few things to say about Prince Harry's decision to attend the coronation solo.
In a new interview, the British socialite — who claimed she was dumped by the former actress upon her engagement to Harry — bashed the Duke of Sussex for "dipping his toe in and out" of the U.K.
"He's only coming to the coronation for a fleeting moment so he can write in his next book or say in his next interview with Meghan how poorly treated he was by everybody and how his dad didn't want him," she shared. "He's done this to himself."
Cundy though it was "sweet" for King Charles to even invite the parents-of-two to the May shindig given "all their interviews and trashing of the royal family."
The TV personality also called out the pair for taking "forever" to RSVP, adding their reply was even worse than expected since Meghan used the "poor excuse" of having to stay home since it will be their son Archie's 4th birthday on May 6, the same day as the ceremony.
"This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare," she insisted. "This will backfire terribly, Harry this isn't about you. This is about your father, his coronation – the most monumental and historic day, many of us will never see a coronation in our lifetime."
- Sarah Ferguson Weighs In On What Princess Diana May Have Thought Of William & Harry's Ongoing Feud
- Prince Harry Will Struggle At The Coronation Without Meghan Markle By His Side, Author Insists: 'He Leans On Her Very Heavily'
- Prince Harry's Attendance At The Coronation Will Be 'Fleeting' As He Plans To Rush Back For Archie's Birthday
As OK! reported, some royal experts believe Harry will have a difficult time overseas since most of the monarchy will give him the cold shoulder, and unlike his past trips to England, his wife won't be there for support.
"Clearly he does lean on her very heavily," royal biographer Tessa Dunlop told a news outlet, adding the event could wind up being "a nightmare" for him.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The awkward situation is probably why Harry won't be staying in his hometown for too long.
"After much back and forth, Harry said that he would be returning for the King’s coronation, but it will only be a fleeting visit," one insider spilled to another publication. "Organizers have been told Harry won’t be attending the concert with the rest of the royal family, which is a great shame as it will be such a spectacular event."
The Mirror interviewed Cundy.