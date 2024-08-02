Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Face 'Repercussions' If King Charles Doesn't Approve of Their Colombian Tour
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting ready for another international tour despite leaving the royal family in 2020.
“I think this could be one of the first steps in Meghan and Harry coming back to being working royals. It will be good to know if this has been sanctioned by the Palace or if Harry had a conversation with his father asking if he can do this," Grant Harrold said on behalf of Slingo.
"I just can’t see them doing it without some sort of approval because this would upset the monarchy if they do it off their own back and I think there could be repercussions if they haven't been given permission by the royal household," the former royal butler continued. "If they are going to carry out a royal tour then they are acting as working royals so this could be an indication of them stepping back into royal life.”
The Sussexes will travel to Colombia later this summer, but it isn't an official visit because the Sussexes are no longer senior royals. Still, the nation's Vice President, Francia Márquez, celebrated the news in a statement.
"As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country," Márquez said.
The Sussexes' time in South America will align with their Archewell Foundation initiatives, as the duo is focused on internet safety. The partners' time in the nation will occur before the first World Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence Against Children takes place in November.
"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."
The Sussexes hinted at taking on more international opportunities after the success of their trip to Nigeria, as they are committed to "a life of service."
"The conference will present a global framework for creating safer physical and virtual spaces, addressing issues such as cyberbullying, online exploitation and the impact of these threats on mental health," the politician continues. "It will offer practical solutions and commitments for countries around the world. During their visit, the Duke and Duchess, as well as the Archewell Foundation, will take part in a number of activities related to this important topic."
OK! previously reported they discussed their commitment to making digital platforms safe in a CBS Sunday Morning interview that will air on August 4.
"Our kids are young — they're 3 and 5. They're amazing," Meghan said in reference to her two youngsters," Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. "But all you want to do as parents is protect them."
"So as we can see what's happening in the online space, we know that there's a lot of work to be done there, and we're just happy to be able to be a part of change for good," Meghan continued.