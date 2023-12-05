Sarah Ferguson Hints She Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Spend Christmas With the Royal Family Amid Feud
The royal family is preparing for their upcoming holiday celebration, and Sarah Ferguson hinted at wanting to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in England for the event.
On Tuesday, November 5, ITV’s Lorraine Kelly chatted with the Duchess of York about her upcoming plans with the Windsors.
"Christmas is a time to bring people together," Kelly said after asking if the brood will assemble.
"I couldn’t agree more," Ferguson replied. "If we watch enough of these Christmas movies and sing enough of these Christmas songs ... Can we just all have love, forgiveness and happiness and joy?"
"I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgment, no race, creed, color or any other domination, just love," the author added.
Ferguson's unifying statement followed the news that Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, named Kate Middleton and King Charles as the royal racists who gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion.
“There’s no better gift than love. People say to me, you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Fergie or Sarah, you wear it all over your body because that’s what I am. I really believe you can give love," she concluded.
OK! previously reported a source close to the Sussexes shared that the duo is open to traveling to the U.K. for the season.
“I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," the source said in an interview.
Despite the Sussexes' rumored willingness to be with the Windsors, their arrival would have to be scheduled in advance because of their lack of HRH status and safety concerns.
“Without security or a place to stay in the U.K., they now need a ‘formal invitation’ from the king or Buckingham Palace to be able to stay on ‘protected property’ that has adequate security for the whole family," an insider noted.
Since leaving England, Harry has been open about his desire to be protected while visiting his home country.
"Temporary accommodation for Harry on the royal estate, which is covered by heightened protection, is likely to be made available for him, when feasible if requested for any short visits," a royal aid stated.
Sources believe the Sussexes want to reconnect with the Windsors, but Prince William's friends made it clear that the Prince of Wales isn't interested in resolving their ongoing feud.
“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the pal revealed.
“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the source continued.
In Harry's memoir, Spare, he called the Prince of Wales his archnemesis, and sources disclosed the comments caused the future king great pain.
"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the confidant admitted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."
"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers?" they questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."