OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Sarah Ferguson
OK LogoROYALS

Sarah Ferguson Hints She Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Spend Christmas With the Royal Family Amid Feud

sarah ferguson wants prince harry meghan markle royal christmas
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 5 2023, Published 12:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The royal family is preparing for their upcoming holiday celebration, and Sarah Ferguson hinted at wanting to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in England for the event.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson wants prince harry meghan markle royal christmas
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson discussed the royal family's Christmas plans on ITV.

On Tuesday, November 5, ITV’s Lorraine Kelly chatted with the Duchess of York about her upcoming plans with the Windsors.

"Christmas is a time to bring people together," Kelly said after asking if the brood will assemble.

"I couldn’t agree more," Ferguson replied. "If we watch enough of these Christmas movies and sing enough of these Christmas songs ... Can we just all have love, forgiveness and happiness and joy?"

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson wants prince harry meghan markle royal christmas
Source: MEGA

Sarah Ferguson believes the holidays are about 'love.'

"I feel strongly the greatest gift you can give today is understanding, no judgment, no race, creed, color or any other domination, just love," the author added.

Ferguson's unifying statement followed the news that Dutch copies of Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, named Kate Middleton and King Charles as the royal racists who gossiped about Prince Archie's complexion.

“There’s no better gift than love. People say to me, you don’t wear your heart on your sleeve, Fergie or Sarah, you wear it all over your body because that’s what I am. I really believe you can give love," she concluded.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson wants prince harry meghan markle royal christmas
Source: MEGA

A source claimed Meghan Markle and Prince Harry wanted to spend the holidays with King Charles.

OK! previously reported a source close to the Sussexes shared that the duo is open to traveling to the U.K. for the season.

“I can’t imagine the Sussexes would decline an invitation to spend time with His Majesty. As of yet, there have not been any invitations for the holidays," the source said in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement
sarah ferguson wants prince harry meghan markle royal christmas
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final joint royal event was Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

MORE ON:
Sarah Ferguson

Despite the Sussexes' rumored willingness to be with the Windsors, their arrival would have to be scheduled in advance because of their lack of HRH status and safety concerns.

“Without security or a place to stay in the U.K., they now need a ‘formal invitation’ from the king or Buckingham Palace to be able to stay on ‘protected property’ that has adequate security for the whole family," an insider noted.

Article continues below advertisement

Since leaving England, Harry has been open about his desire to be protected while visiting his home country.

"Temporary accommodation for Harry on the royal estate, which is covered by heightened protection, is likely to be made available for him, when feasible if requested for any short visits," a royal aid stated.

Sources believe the Sussexes want to reconnect with the Windsors, but Prince William's friends made it clear that the Prince of Wales isn't interested in resolving their ongoing feud.

“He absolutely f------ hates him,” the pal revealed.

“Harry sold his family out to the media for millions of dollars, and William can’t forgive that breach of trust,” the source continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

In Harry's memoir, Spare, he called the Prince of Wales his archnemesis, and sources disclosed the comments caused the future king great pain.

"I think it’s exactly because the bond was so deep that the betrayal has been so wounding," the confidant admitted. "They were the only people who actually knew what each other had been through."

"How would you feel if your best friend decided to reveal all your personal secrets to the newspapers?" they questioned. "Well, multiply that by a thousand."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.