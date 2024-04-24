Prince Harry Was 'Persistent' in Asking Queen Elizabeth to Take a Photo With His Kids — But Her Majesty Refused
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were able to bring their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, to Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee, but when the Duke of Sussex came to England with a few demands, his grandmother didn't compromise.
"When the couple made another beeline for Windsor Castle, traveling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport, she refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie, 4, and her namesake Lilibet, 2," Camilla Tominey wrote in an article.
"Claiming she had a bloodshot eye, she adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved. Harry was 'persistent,' according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later," she noted.
When Harry and Meghan welcomed Lilibet, the duo was excited to welcome their daughter into their family.
“She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe," the Sussexes said in a statement. "Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."
“Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," they added of the moniker.
But the Sussexes came under fire when their youngest child, Lilibet, was born, as a reporter claimed the parents didn't seek Elizabeth's approval for the name.
"The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement — in fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called. During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honor," a spokesperson for the duke and duchess said in a statement. "Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name."
- Meghan Markle's Resurfaced Bullying Scandal Negatively Affecting Her New Business Venture: 'Where There's Smoke, There's Fire'
- 'Disappointed' Prince Harry Set to Skip Invictus Games Anniversary Event Due to Security Concerns: Report
- 'I Feel Terrified': Meghan Markle 'Bullying Claims' Contain Explosive New Details Thanks to Leaked Emails
However, rumors swirled that the Queen had a different idea as to what happened.
“Palace source tells BBC that the Queen was not asked by Meghan and Harry over the use of her childhood nickname; reports suggested Harry had sought permission from Queen to call newborn ‘Lilibet’; but Palace source says the Queen was ‘never asked,'” BBC correspondent Jonny Dymond tweeted back in 2021.
OK! previously reported an insider shared that Elizabeth wouldn't have the final say when it came to the Sussexes' baby name.
“It will have likely been a call saying that she’s arrived and we’d plan to name her after you — it’s not really something one can say no to. I doubt they asked — more likely informed," a source said.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Tominey wrote for The Telegraph.