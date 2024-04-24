Prince Harry Was 'Persistent' in Asking Queen Elizabeth to Take a Photo With His Kids — But Her Majesty Refused

"When the couple made another beeline for Windsor Castle, traveling straight there after landing at Farnborough Airport, she refused their request to have professional photographs taken with Archie, 4, and her namesake Lilibet, 2," Camilla Tominey wrote in an article.

"Claiming she had a bloodshot eye, she adroitly denied the Sussexes the photo opportunity they craved. Harry was 'persistent,' according to those party to the meeting, expressing a desire to get an official snap of the two Lilibets together at some point in the future. But of course, it was never to be. She died three months later," she noted.