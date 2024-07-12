Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Attempted to Make a Low-Key Entrance at 2024 ESPYs Red Carpet After Being Ridiculed for Pat Tillman Award: Watch

The Sussexes attended the event because Harry received the Pat Tillman Award for Service, but Tillman's mother, Mary, and other sports fans were critical of ESPN's decision. Despite Mary's disapproval, Harry honored her in his acceptance speech.

“I’d like to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to everyone at the Pat Tillman Foundation, led by Marie Tillman Shenton, who I’m so honored is here tonight. I’d also like to acknowledge the Tillman family, especially Mrs. Mary Tillman, Pat’s mother,” Harry said. “Her advocacy for Pat’s legacy is deeply personal and one that I respect.”

“The bond between a mother and son is eternal and transcends even the greatest losses,” he noted.