Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award Backlash Highlights How 'Divisive and Controversial' the Duke Is

"Harry and Meghan's narcissism does not go down very well in the United States and most American people really love the royal family," Nile Gardiner told GB News. "And they do not look kindly upon Harry and Meghan basically trashing the royal family in the United States and does not go down very well."

"They're very divisive figures, and this award is very, very controversial," the Heritage Foundation Director shared. "There's a huge backlash in the United States, and it's an illustration of just how unpopular Harry and Meghan are on both sides of the Atlantic."