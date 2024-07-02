Prince Harry's Pat Tillman Award Backlash Highlights How 'Divisive and Controversial' the Duke Is
Prince Harry will be honored with the Pat Tillman Award at the upcoming ESPYs, but the distinction received pushback from critics and Tillman's mother, Mary.
"Harry and Meghan's narcissism does not go down very well in the United States and most American people really love the royal family," Nile Gardiner told GB News. "And they do not look kindly upon Harry and Meghan basically trashing the royal family in the United States and does not go down very well."
"They're very divisive figures, and this award is very, very controversial," the Heritage Foundation Director shared. "There's a huge backlash in the United States, and it's an illustration of just how unpopular Harry and Meghan are on both sides of the Atlantic."
In a statement, ESPN clarified that the Duke of Sussex was given the distinction due to his involvement with the Invictus Games.
"ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world," ESPN shared in a statement to OK!. "While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating.”
Fellow Pat Tillman Award recipient Jake Wood defended the British prince.
Wood told an outlet Harry was a “natural fit” and “good choice” who “should be commended.”
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reluctant to Forgive Prince Harry as Duke’s Behavior Caused Them 'an Awful Lot of Pain’
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'Unlikely' to Get Relationship With Kate Middleton and Prince William 'Back on Track' as 'Too Much Damage' Has Been Done
- Prince Harry's ESPY Award Slammed by War Hero Pat Tillman's Mother: 'I Am Shocked'
OK! previously reported that the late war hero's mother didn't approve of the network's choice, but it was confirmed that she isn't affiliated with the Pat Tillman Foundation nor does she help decide who receives the honor.
"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary admitted.
"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Harry started the Invictus Games in 2014 after retiring from the military, and the event continues to be praised by foreign dignitaries and veterans.
"I have witnessed first-hand how the power of sport can positively impact the lives of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their journey of recovery," Harry shared on the royal website.
"I am extremely proud that we are bringing an event like this to the U.K. for the first time and believe it can have a long-lasting impact on the well-being of those who have served their nations so bravely," he continued.
Wood spoke to TMZ.