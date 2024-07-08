'Bitter Pill to Swallow': Prince Harry Left 'Stunned' by Pat Tillman Award Backlash

Tillman left the NFL after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, but was tragically killed in Afghanistan in 2004. The Pat Tillman Award celebrates his legacy and honors individuals who have left an impact on the sports world through their commitment to service.

However, Tillman's mother, Mary, doesn't think the royal was fit for the title.

"I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award," Mary told an outlet.

"There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans," she continued. "These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized."