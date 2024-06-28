Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Returning to the Royal Family Would Create a 'Big Problem' for King Charles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly left the royal fold in 2020, but if the Sussexes ended their feud with the Windsors, would they return to the institution they once shamed?
King Charles and Kate Middleton are currently battling cancer, and royal watchers are hopeful that their condition will become a catalyst for a reunion.
"In terms of the Windsor family, perhaps there's a situation where — if there's a lot of reconciling and a lot of talking — they could come to some kind of agreement or, at least, be a bit more civil than perhaps they have been in the last few years," Cameron Walker told GB News.
"In terms of becoming working members of the royal family again, I don't think it would be up to King Charles — look at the opinion polls of Harry and Meghan on both sides of the Atlantic," he added.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were once beloved members of the monarchy, but things quickly changed once they relocated to the U.S.
"Let's just talk about the U.K. for now. They consistently poll, since the publication of the Netflix series and Harry's memoir Spare, at the very bottom ... of the royal family — apart from Prince Andrew, who's slightly below them," Walker noted.
"That's a big problem, because if they become working members of the royal family again, it's taxpayers — it's us as the public — who would have to pay for their security, the staff travel, and all the rest of it," the editor explained.
Although Harry traveled to the U.K. when Charles was diagnosed with cancer, Walker believes Meghan would prefer to stay in California.
"I don't think they want — well, I don't think Meghan wants to be a working member of the royal family again, because clearly she disliked it so much last time," he speculated. "She talked about it at length during the Oprah Winfrey interview, so I don't see that happening."
"I think it's very sad that Prince Harry has effectively lost most physical contact with his nearest and dearest, even if there's the occasional video call to Montecito," Walker noted.
In Spare, Harry threw several jabs at William, and Walker alluded to the future king and queen not wanting the Sussexes entering The Firm down the line.
"I think Prince William and Princess Catherine would have very strong opinions on whether Harry and Meghan should be allowed to become working royals again, and that would have to be considered by King Charles, if he was the one to make the decision," Walker stated.
"I think there's a clear difference between King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, because there is some bond still between Harry and his father," he added.
OK! previously reported Ingrid Seward discussed the status of the princes' rivalry in an interview.
"William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance," Seward told an outlet. "He does not give up easily. His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed."