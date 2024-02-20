Prince Harry Was Caught 'Off Guard' When Asked About King Charles' Diagnosis During 'GMA' Interview
Prince Harry opened up about his brief meeting with King Charles during a Good Morning America appearance, but experts believe the Duke of Sussex wasn't ready to chat about Charles' cancer diagnosis so soon. American royal commentator Kinsey Schofield noticed how the veteran attempted to keep the journalist's focus on the Invictus Games instead of the King's health.
“I think that Harry seemed caught off guard by some of the questions and tried to stay positive but wrap it all back when it comes to the Invictus Games," Schofield said on TalkTV.
During Harry's chat, he avoided attacking the Windsors after years of public tell-alls.
“I think he was nice about his family, and he was positive about his family, but I don’t think that this is moving us in any specific direction when it comes to reconciliation," the podcaster added.
OK! previously reported Judi James disected the prince's mannerisms and how he may approach his family moving forward.
"Is Harry poised to drop everything and return to the U.K. to help out while his father is unwell? His body language during this interview seems to suggest that he would very much like to imply that, if that doesn’t happen, it will not be his fault," James told an outlet.
"Harry’s gestures make him seem keen to play down any idea of a rift, with some disingenuous-looking shrugs as he announces ‘I love my family’ as though the past few years of bitterness had just been air-brushed from history," James noted.
While chatting with Will Reeve, Harry had his hands in his pockets.
"His shrugging looks like a diminishing gesture, as though nothing that has happened is a big deal and that his relationship with his family is just like another family’s," James explained.
"The traditional royal cool and wary one that lets interviewers know a close-down is imminent," James continued. "His ‘I spoke to him’ sounds curt pace-wise and his ‘I went to go to see him as soon as I could’ is said in what sounds like a regal monotone."
Harry's bond with the Windsors was greatly impacted by his memoir, Spare, and royalists wonder if Charles' cancer battle will end their lengthy feud for good.
"Asked about the emotion involved though and he has to pause and reflect, using a verbal filler to stall for time. His shrug accompanies ‘I love my family’ to create the ‘who doesn’t?’ feel and to imply some awkwardness," James noted.
"He is speedier with the agreements when the idea of reunifying is mentioned, throwing in an ‘absolutely’ and an ‘I’m sure’ before the interviewer has finished asking the question," James added. "Harry performs an emphatic and exaggerated ritual of family unit re-unification when he talks about the strength of a family coming together."
"He raises and splays his elbows holding his hands apart before pushing them together," she stated.
The duke revealed he didn't hesitate to book a flight to London after learning about Charles' condition.
"I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could," Harry told Good Morning America. "Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that."
"I’ve got other trips planned that will take me through the U.K., or back to the U.K., and so I’ll stop in and see my family as much as I can," he added.