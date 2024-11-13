Meghan Markle's Sister Claims She Faced 'Realistic Death Threats' After Release of 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Documentary
Samantha Markle has repeatedly claimed she suffered socially and emotionally after the release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan in December 2022.
While her prior attempts to sue her sister, Meghan Markle, for defamation have been tossed out of court, she's refused to stop fighting and has since brought the case to the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.
One specific scene from the docuseries that's been brought into question in the case showed Meghan suggesting her estranged sibling had been part of a group spreading rampant "disinformation" about her. Later in the excerpt, she said, "You are making people want to kill me. It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."
Since the release of the Netflix series, Samantha alleged she was "forced to move residences, retract from public outings" and "faced realistic death threats from individuals who have 'sworn' allegiance to Meghan in this 'fight' between the two sisters," per legal documents.
Samantha's lawyer, Peter Ticktin, wrote in the filing, "There can be no doubt that Meghan Markle attacked her sister Samantha Markle verbally in her documentary."
"[Samantha] was never was part of any group which put out disinformation, never trolled Meghan, was never part of any hate group, never used the N-word on tweets, never monetarized any hate tweets against Meghan, or did anything to make anyone want to kill Meghan or have Meghan made nervous because of any such activity," the legal documents continued. "Yet, with a dismissal, Meghan is permitted to walk away, as though innocent."
The court filing claimed Samantha "suffered very real effects" from her Meghan's allegedly "intentional, harmful, and disparaging campaign against her disabled sister."
"The truth of the matter is that Samantha took no part in any of the online harassment which Meghan faced," the complaint continued. "Meghan knew, this, or had ready access to figure this out, because she hired a Twitter expert, Christopher Bouzy, who analyzed scores of accounts, tweets and messages to come up with the 'analytics' of who was responsible for the online harassment."
The lawsuit then accused Bouzy of failing to disclose that "none of those accounts" that had engaged in the harassing comments toward Meghan were owned by Samantha, according to a "quick trace of the IP addresses."
