Meghan Markle's Sister Claims She Faced 'Realistic Death Threats' After Release of 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Documentary

One specific scene from the docuseries that's been brought into question in the case showed Meghan suggesting her estranged sibling had been part of a group spreading rampant "disinformation" about her. Later in the excerpt, she said, "You are making people want to kill me. It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."

Since the release of the Netflix series, Samantha alleged she was "forced to move residences, retract from public outings" and "faced realistic death threats from individuals who have 'sworn' allegiance to Meghan in this 'fight' between the two sisters," per legal documents.