or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYALS

Meghan Markle's Sister Claims She Faced 'Realistic Death Threats' After Release of 'Harry & Meghan' Netflix Documentary

Split photo of Samantha and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Samantha Markle filed a lawsuit against Meghan for defamation.

By:

Nov. 12 2024, Published 7:49 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Samantha Markle has repeatedly claimed she suffered socially and emotionally after the release of the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan in December 2022.

While her prior attempts to sue her sister, Meghan Markle, for defamation have been tossed out of court, she's refused to stop fighting and has since brought the case to the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markles sister realistic death threats harry meghan netflix
Source: MEGA

Samantha Markle's defamation lawsuit is in the Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit.

Article continues below advertisement

One specific scene from the docuseries that's been brought into question in the case showed Meghan suggesting her estranged sibling had been part of a group spreading rampant "disinformation" about her. Later in the excerpt, she said, "You are making people want to kill me. It's not just a tabloid. It's not just some story. You are making me scared."

Since the release of the Netflix series, Samantha alleged she was "forced to move residences, retract from public outings" and "faced realistic death threats from individuals who have 'sworn' allegiance to Meghan in this 'fight' between the two sisters," per legal documents.

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markles sister realistic death threats harry meghan netflix
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle suggested Samantha had been involved in a group spreading 'disinformation' about her in 'Harry & Meghan.'

Article continues below advertisement

Samantha's lawyer, Peter Ticktin, wrote in the filing, "There can be no doubt that Meghan Markle attacked her sister Samantha Markle verbally in her documentary."

"[Samantha] was never was part of any group which put out disinformation, never trolled Meghan, was never part of any hate group, never used the N-word on tweets, never monetarized any hate tweets against Meghan, or did anything to make anyone want to kill Meghan or have Meghan made nervous because of any such activity," the legal documents continued. "Yet, with a dismissal, Meghan is permitted to walk away, as though innocent."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markles sister realistic death threats harry meghan netflix
Source: MEGA

Samantha Markle's legal filing claimed she suffered 'very real effects' from Meghan's alleged 'campaign against her.'

Article continues below advertisement

The court filing claimed Samantha "suffered very real effects" from her Meghan's allegedly "intentional, harmful, and disparaging campaign against her disabled sister."

"The truth of the matter is that Samantha took no part in any of the online harassment which Meghan faced," the complaint continued. "Meghan knew, this, or had ready access to figure this out, because she hired a Twitter expert, Christopher Bouzy, who analyzed scores of accounts, tweets and messages to come up with the 'analytics' of who was responsible for the online harassment."

Article continues below advertisement
meghan markles sister realistic death threats harry meghan netflix
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle hired Twitter expert Christopher Bouzy after receiving online harassment.

Article continues below advertisement

The lawsuit then accused Bouzy of failing to disclose that "none of those accounts" that had engaged in the harassing comments toward Meghan were owned by Samantha, according to a "quick trace of the IP addresses."

Newsweek reported the details of Samantha's legal filing.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.