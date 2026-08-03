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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Be Headed Toward 'Secret Divorce' as Split Rumors Swirl Following Royal Reunion, Source Claims

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tied the knot in May 2018.

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Aug. 3 2026, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being hit with breakup rumors after eight years of marriage.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and headed to California — a move that is reportedly contributing to their speculated trouble.

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Tension Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Is Becoming 'Hard to Ignore'

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image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020.

“The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan's marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls," one royal source told Heat World recently, adding the pair is allegedly creating a "secret divorce plan."

Tensions are apparently becoming "increasingly hard to ignore," as Harry, 41, wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom with the rest of The Firm.

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The Sussexes' Relationship Is as 'Strong as an Ox'

image of meghan and harry
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is as 'strong' as ever.

However, Meghan, 44, is reportedly very "resistant to that idea," as it would mean the two could be spending much more time apart. It's also been rumored that the royal family doesn't get along with Meghan.

Despite these claims, celebrity matchmaker and psychic Deborah Graham told Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Sunday, August 2, that their relationship is as "strong as an ox."

"I have to say the truth,” Graham stated. "There’s a lot of rumors that their marriage is failing, but I really do believe that they have a strong bond and I feel like their energy is there to actually rule the world and make some changes.”

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Princess Diana Mystically Brought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Together

image of Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

The medium also revealed "a spirit brought" the Suits star and the Spare author together, adding Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, played a spiritual part in uniting them.

"In fact, I feel like Diana was a big part energetically in orchestrating their relationship,” Graham said.

"They are twin flame soulmates,” she said. "That type of connection is rare. Only 2 to 3 percent of the world ever gets to meet their twin flame soulmate."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Met in July 2016

image of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles met with his grandkids last month at Highgrove House.

Meghan and Harry met on a blind date in London back in July 2016, and they announced their engagement in November 2017.

Following their royal departure, they seldom have been back in England, though they most recently flew across the pond to reunite with King Charles last month. The Sussexes brought along their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to visit their grandfather at Highgrove House.

The last time the monarch, 77, saw his grandkids was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

The Invictus Games is set to return to the U.K. this September, where he will present at the WellChild Awards.

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