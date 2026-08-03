Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Be Headed Toward 'Secret Divorce' as Split Rumors Swirl Following Royal Reunion, Source Claims
Aug. 3 2026, Updated 11:57 a.m. ET
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being hit with breakup rumors after eight years of marriage.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and headed to California — a move that is reportedly contributing to their speculated trouble.
Tension Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Is Becoming 'Hard to Ignore'
“The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan's marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls," one royal source told Heat World recently, adding the pair is allegedly creating a "secret divorce plan."
Tensions are apparently becoming "increasingly hard to ignore," as Harry, 41, wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom with the rest of The Firm.
The Sussexes' Relationship Is as 'Strong as an Ox'
However, Meghan, 44, is reportedly very "resistant to that idea," as it would mean the two could be spending much more time apart. It's also been rumored that the royal family doesn't get along with Meghan.
Despite these claims, celebrity matchmaker and psychic Deborah Graham told Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Sunday, August 2, that their relationship is as "strong as an ox."
"I have to say the truth,” Graham stated. "There’s a lot of rumors that their marriage is failing, but I really do believe that they have a strong bond and I feel like their energy is there to actually rule the world and make some changes.”
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Princess Diana Mystically Brought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Together
The medium also revealed "a spirit brought" the Suits star and the Spare author together, adding Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, played a spiritual part in uniting them.
"In fact, I feel like Diana was a big part energetically in orchestrating their relationship,” Graham said.
"They are twin flame soulmates,” she said. "That type of connection is rare. Only 2 to 3 percent of the world ever gets to meet their twin flame soulmate."
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Met in July 2016
Meghan and Harry met on a blind date in London back in July 2016, and they announced their engagement in November 2017.
Following their royal departure, they seldom have been back in England, though they most recently flew across the pond to reunite with King Charles last month. The Sussexes brought along their kids, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, to visit their grandfather at Highgrove House.
The last time the monarch, 77, saw his grandkids was in June 2022 during the late Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.
The Invictus Games is set to return to the U.K. this September, where he will present at the WellChild Awards.