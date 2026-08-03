Meghan Markle and Prince Harry May Be Headed Toward 'Secret Divorce' as Split Rumors Swirl Following Royal Reunion, Source Claims

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being hit with breakup rumors after eight years of marriage. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family in 2020 and headed to California — a move that is reportedly contributing to their speculated trouble.

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Tension Between Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Is Becoming 'Hard to Ignore'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020.

“The royals generally try not to dignify gossip, but Harry and Meghan's marriage has become a major talking point behind palace walls," one royal source told Heat World recently, adding the pair is allegedly creating a "secret divorce plan." Tensions are apparently becoming "increasingly hard to ignore," as Harry, 41, wants to spend more time in the United Kingdom with the rest of The Firm.

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The Sussexes' Relationship Is as 'Strong as an Ox'

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's marriage is as 'strong' as ever.

However, Meghan, 44, is reportedly very "resistant to that idea," as it would mean the two could be spending much more time apart. It's also been rumored that the royal family doesn't get along with Meghan. Despite these claims, celebrity matchmaker and psychic Deborah Graham told Showbiz Cheat Sheet on Sunday, August 2, that their relationship is as "strong as an ox." "I have to say the truth,” Graham stated. "There’s a lot of rumors that their marriage is failing, but I really do believe that they have a strong bond and I feel like their energy is there to actually rule the world and make some changes.”

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Princess Diana Mystically Brought Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Together

Source: MEGA Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36.

The medium also revealed "a spirit brought" the Suits star and the Spare author together, adding Harry's late mother, Princess Diana, played a spiritual part in uniting them. "In fact, I feel like Diana was a big part energetically in orchestrating their relationship,” Graham said. "They are twin flame soulmates,” she said. "That type of connection is rare. Only 2 to 3 percent of the world ever gets to meet their twin flame soulmate."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Met in July 2016

Source: MEGA King Charles met with his grandkids last month at Highgrove House.