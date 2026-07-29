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Meghan Markle Could Have Been a 'Massive Asset' to Royal Family Like Princess Diana If Not for 2020 Royal Exit, Author Claims: ‘Such a Shame’

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Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle 'would have been a major player in the royal family,’ an author claimed.

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July 29 2026, Published 12:54 p.m. ET

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Princess Diana's legacy had a significant impact on both the royal family and the world when she was alive, and especially after her death.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, she was also seen as a possible "changemaker" for The Firm.

According to royal author Simon Vigar, the Duchess of Sussex, 44, could have been a major "asset" for the family similar to Diana's position before her 2020 departure.

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Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tied the Knot in 2018

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image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was first married to producer Trevor Engelson.

Meghan and Harry, 41, opted to take a step back as senior members of the Windsor clan in January 2020 and they moved their family to Montecito, Calif.

“Meghan was a divorcée,” Vigar told People on Tuesday, July 28, ahead of the release of his new book The Four Wives of Windsor.

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Princess Diana Passed Away in 1997 at Age 36

image of princess Diana
Source: MEGA

Princess Diana died in 1997 in a fiery car crash.

“When Meghan married Harry in 2018, she was older than Diana was when she died. There were different expectations. Meghan expected total PR control, which was not possible in the British royal family," he added.

The Suits star was previously married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 until 2014.

Diana died at the age of 36 in Paris after getting into a fiery car crash alongside her lover Dodi Fayed.

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Meghan Markle Was 'Brilliant' With the Crowd

image of meghan markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle spoke with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 about her struggles as a member of the royal family.

“She was obviously a massive asset,” Vigar added of Meghan. “She was brilliant with the crowd, with the people. She would have been a major player in the royal family, and it is a crying shame that she’s not.”

"It is such a shame that it’s gone to waste," he continued. "She should have been, could have been, fantastic for the royal family, but egos on both sides got in the way."

"By 2019, nobody was talking to each other. Harry and Meghan seemed to be on a path where they felt alone. They should have been transformative," he claimed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Released Several Bombshell Projects Over the Years That Criticized The Firm

image of prince harry and meghan
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020.

After the Sussexes jumped ship and journeyed to the West Coast, the rift between them and the rest of the monarchy only deepened.

Harry released his memoir, Spare, in 2023 where he detailed his issues as King Charles' second son and Prince William's younger brother. The couple also alleged the royal family was racist and unsupportive of them during their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

In their eponymous 2022 Netflix documentary series, Harry and Meghan reflected on their departure, with the As Ever founder alleging she had depressive thoughts and the family didn't help her cope.

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