ROYAL FAMILY NEWS Prince Harry Stirs Up More Divorce Rumors by Taking Off on Skiing Holiday — While Meghan Faces Music Over Her Family Estrangement Scandal Source: MEGA Prince Harry sparked divorce rumors after he went on a skiing trip without his wife, Meghan Markle. Aaron Tinney Jan. 4 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry went on a skiing holiday in Colorado.

Article continues below advertisement

His low-key getaway came as the Sussexes spent Christmas on their own after not receiving an invitation from King Charles, 77, to join the royal family for the traditional festive gathering at Sandringham. A source familiar with the trip said Harry appeared keen to escape mounting pressures at home. They said: "Harry was out on the slopes for a few hours with Nacho and a handful of friends, intentionally keeping the trip low-key and out of the spotlight."

Article continues below advertisement

The source added the duke looked "happy" during the outing, which included lunch at a resort restaurant, but noted Meghan was noticeably absent from the short break. Harry, dressed in a mauve ski jacket, black trousers and matching boots during his outing, has long been associated with winter sports, having skied regularly as a child with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry skied regularly as a child with his late mother, Princess Diana.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

He has continued that interest through his work with the Invictus Games, including testing adaptive skiing equipment during the Vancouver Whistler One Year to Go celebrations in 2024. But the timing of his Christmas skiing trip has drawn attention as it followed Meghan's decision to make contact with her estranged father for the first time in years – but only by letter. Thomas has lived largely outside the public eye in recent years, and Meghan has not had a relationship with him since shortly before her wedding to Harry in May 2018, when she cut him off for staging paparazzi pictures of himself ahead of the nuptials. A source close to the duchess said she felt the letter was a "perfectly acceptable" way of reaching out instead of visiting him, but stressed "no face-to-face reunion will be happening." While Harry was in Colorado, speculation grew about how the couple would spend the holidays.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle does not have a good relationship with her father, Thomas Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes remained in California for Christmas, missing the traditional royal gathering attended by Prince William, 43, Kate Middleton, also 43, and their three children. The absence underscores the continuing distance between Harry and his family, despite his recent comments about health concerns surrounding his father, which saw him admit he had no idea how long his cancer-hit dad had to live. Another source said the skiing trip has fueled fresh rumors about strains in Harry and Meghan's marriage. They said: "Those close to them view it as Harry taking some time for himself while Meghan is navigating very sensitive and personal family matters."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stayed in California during Christmas.