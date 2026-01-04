Prince Harry Stirs Up More Divorce Rumors by Taking Off on Skiing Holiday — While Meghan Faces Music Over Her Family Estrangement Scandal
Jan. 4 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal Prince Harry has reignited speculation about tensions in his marriage after being photographed on a skiing trip in Colorado while Meghan Markle remained at home confronting renewed scrutiny over her estrangement from her father.
The Duke of Sussex, 41, was seen on the slopes in Aspen, Colo., in December 2025, marking his first public sighting since news emerged Meghan father, Thomas Markle Sr., 81, had undergone surgery resulting in the amputation of his leg.
Harry was accompanied by his longtime friend, polo player Nacho Figueras, 48, while Meghan stayed at their $29 million mansion in Montecito, Calif., with the couple's children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4.
His low-key getaway came as the Sussexes spent Christmas on their own after not receiving an invitation from King Charles, 77, to join the royal family for the traditional festive gathering at Sandringham.
A source familiar with the trip said Harry appeared keen to escape mounting pressures at home. They said: "Harry was out on the slopes for a few hours with Nacho and a handful of friends, intentionally keeping the trip low-key and out of the spotlight."
The source added the duke looked "happy" during the outing, which included lunch at a resort restaurant, but noted Meghan was noticeably absent from the short break.
Harry, dressed in a mauve ski jacket, black trousers and matching boots during his outing, has long been associated with winter sports, having skied regularly as a child with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.
- Cheerful Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Step Out for First Date Night Since King Charles III's Tense Coronation
- Meghan Markle Goes Hiking After Skipping King Charles' Coronation to 'Protect Her Peace'
- Princess Diana Delivered Spooky Christmas Message From Beyond Grave for Son Harry 'to Prove She Was Watching Over' Him
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
He has continued that interest through his work with the Invictus Games, including testing adaptive skiing equipment during the Vancouver Whistler One Year to Go celebrations in 2024.
But the timing of his Christmas skiing trip has drawn attention as it followed Meghan's decision to make contact with her estranged father for the first time in years – but only by letter.
Thomas has lived largely outside the public eye in recent years, and Meghan has not had a relationship with him since shortly before her wedding to Harry in May 2018, when she cut him off for staging paparazzi pictures of himself ahead of the nuptials.
A source close to the duchess said she felt the letter was a "perfectly acceptable" way of reaching out instead of visiting him, but stressed "no face-to-face reunion will be happening."
While Harry was in Colorado, speculation grew about how the couple would spend the holidays.
The Sussexes remained in California for Christmas, missing the traditional royal gathering attended by Prince William, 43, Kate Middleton, also 43, and their three children. The absence underscores the continuing distance between Harry and his family, despite his recent comments about health concerns surrounding his father, which saw him admit he had no idea how long his cancer-hit dad had to live.
Another source said the skiing trip has fueled fresh rumors about strains in Harry and Meghan's marriage.
They said: "Those close to them view it as Harry taking some time for himself while Meghan is navigating very sensitive and personal family matters."
The source added while the couple continue to present a united front publicly, their priorities "are not aligned."
They said: "People around them saying Harry jumping into a skiing trip while his wife was taking huge flak over her estrangement from her dad is yet another sign their marriage is massively on the rocks, and that they are headed for the divorce court in the new year."
Friends of the duke insisted the trip should not be "overinterpreted," describing it as a brief opportunity to unwind with a trusted friend. But other sources say the "massive contrast" between Harry's fun-filled snowy escape and Meghan staying at home enduring renewed family turmoil has "ensured questions about the state of their relationship are not going away."