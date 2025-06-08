Meghan Markle Celebrates 7 Years of Love With Prince Harry Amid Controversy: 'We've Built a Beautiful Life'
"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," Meghan Markle celebrated in an Instagram post on May 19, marking her anniversary with Prince Harry.
Accompanied by a mood board showcasing their journey together, Meghan included personal photos of her family — Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 — along with handwritten notes featuring lyrics to "Stand By Me," the song performed at their 2018 wedding.
"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story — we appreciate you," she added.
However, the sentiment also served as a subtle jab at their critics. Royal expert Christopher Andersen told a news outlet that the couple has faced "wilting criticism," some valid and some not, amid accusations of bullying and failed ventures.
Despite enduring racist headlines and severed ties with family, Andersen believes they have emerged "stronger as an 'us against the world' team." He insists they remain in love despite the turmoil.
The ongoing controversy has not faded, even as Meghan's anniversary post drew criticism for her failure to mention Harry by name in the caption.
In late April, she faced backlash for using the HRH title on a card to a friend, despite no longer being a working royal. "I don't want to be a part of the pile-on," former BBC royal commentator Jennie Bond remarked. "But you really shouldn't try to bake your cake and eat it. She turned her back on royal life, so it really does beg the question: Why does she want to cling on to any vestige of a life she so clearly despised?"
Public perception has often painted Meghan as "spoiled, smug and self-satisfied," according to Andersen, author of Brothers and Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry and Meghan.
Many see her as the villain who led Harry away from his royal duties. Critics also noted how they position themselves as victims, despite their multi-million dollar lifestyle in California, which some find annoying.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The couple has encountered their share of setbacks, including the collapse of a $20 million Spotify deal — executive Bill Simmons labeled them "grifters" — and a Daily Beast article revealing Harry "doing zero things" in his role at the mental health app BetterUp.
Additionally, 18 employees have left their work since 2018, alongside scrutiny regarding allegations of bullying against Meghan.
Despite these challenges, some former staff offer a different perspective.
"She was warm and considerate all the time," said her former bodyguard Steve Davies.
Cultural misunderstandings between Meghan's Californian warmth and the British royal family's stiffness contributed to the varying accounts of her character, claims author Tom Quinn.
So, how have Meghan and Harry navigated the storm?
"The forces in the world out there determined to break them … can be very unifying," Andersen noted.
The couple, who cut ties with the Markles for speaking to the press and have criticized the royals, have also trained themselves to ignore their detractors.
"We've apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times," Harry joked to The New York Times in December, referring to those hoping for their downfall. "And then it doesn't happen, so I feel sorry for them."
In a recent podcast with Jamie Kern Lima, Meghan emphasized their resilience, stating, "Look what we built. We've built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children."
She likened their journey to "the end of Super Mario Bros." as she praised Harry for safeguarding their family.
"Slay the dragon, save the princess. That's my husband … He's just going to do whatever he can to make sure that our family is safe and protected," she stated.