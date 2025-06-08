Meghan Markle Celebrates 7 Years of Love With Prince Harry Amid Controversy: 'We've Built a Beautiful Life'

"Seven years of marriage. A lifetime of stories," Meghan Markle celebrated in an Instagram post on May 19, marking her anniversary with Prince Harry.

Accompanied by a mood board showcasing their journey together, Meghan included personal photos of her family — Archie, 6, and Lilibet, 4 — along with handwritten notes featuring lyrics to "Stand By Me," the song performed at their 2018 wedding.

"Thanks to all of you (whether by our side, or from afar) who have loved and supported us throughout our love story — we appreciate you," she added.