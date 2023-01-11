Prince William 'Doesn't Even Recognize His Own Brother Anymore' After Prince Harry's Book Release, Spills Source
The crack in Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has only deepened following the bombshell claims the Duke of Sussex made in his memoir, Spare.
From commenting on his older brother's "alarming" hair loss to putting some of the blame on William and Kate Middleton for the 2005 Nazi scandal, Harry didn't mince words when talking about the heir in his tell-all, which hit shelves everywhere Tuesday, January 10 — and the Prince of Wales has had enough.
"[William] doesn’t even recognize his own brother anymore," a source recently spilled to a news outlet. "He wants to believe that there’s hope for peace down the line, but it’s hard."
After Harry's several interviews bashing their family and him detailing private moments in his book, William "doesn't see how" the 38-year-old can "come back into the fold" of the royals, said the insider.
All in all, the source pointed out that William is turned off by how "rude and insulting" his little brother was toward him, his wife and their father, King Charles III, in the "explosive" and "embarrassing" autobiography.
"At this point, he’s got no plans to speak to Harry," concluded the insider. "He’s come to terms with the fact [that] he’s lost his little brother and quite possibly for life."
Before the memoir was released, excerpts from Harry's pages made their way to the press, in which he detailed his strained relationship with William. In one part of the book, Harry recounted an alleged argument that turned physical while the brothers were discussing Meghan Markle back in 2019.
“It all happened so fast. So very fast,” Harry penned. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dogs’ bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
The red-headed prince claimed the altercation occurred after King Charles' eldest called his sister-in-law, 41, "difficult" and "rude."
Elsewhere in the book, Harry referred to William as his "beloved brother" and "archnemesis." Clarifying on what he meant by that during a Good Morning America interview with Michael Strahan, the father-of-two explained, "There has always been this competition between us, weirdly."
"I think it really plays into, or was played by, the 'heir/spare,'" he continued, as William is next in line to the throne.
Harry even claimed in his memoir that their dad gave him the nickname Spare from the day he was born. “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare — my work is done,” Charles, 74, allegedly said to late wife Princess Diana in 1984.