Prince William 'Doesn't Even Recognize His Own Brother Anymore' After Prince Harry's Book Release, Spills Source

The crack in Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has only deepened following the bombshell claims the Duke of Sussex made in his memoir, Spare.

From commenting on his older brother's "alarming" hair loss to putting some of the blame on William and Kate Middleton for the 2005 Nazi scandal, Harry didn't mince words when talking about the heir in his tell-all, which hit shelves everywhere Tuesday, January 10 — and the Prince of Wales has had enough.