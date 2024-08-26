Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Eventually 'Disappear Like So Many Other Celebrities,' Royal Biographer Predicts

As OK! previously reported, the Sussexes' recent Colombia trip was seen as an opportunity to promote Meghan's brand.

"[She] sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told an outlet. "Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."

"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."