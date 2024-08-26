Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Eventually 'Disappear Like So Many Other Celebrities,' Royal Biographer Predicts
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are building a life for themselves in Hollywood, but royal experts don't think the couple will maintain their A-list status without the royal family.
In 2023, they were branded as "grifters" and a "flop," but the couple have been rebuilding their image following months of scrutiny.
“It’s very difficult because he is part of an extraordinary institution and then suddenly he’s cut free from that. It’s a brave step into an unknown world," royal author Hugo Vickers told an outlet.
“Unless they keep coming up with new initiatives and new goods, they’re going to disappear like so many other celebrities," he added.
As OK! previously reported, the Sussexes' recent Colombia trip was seen as an opportunity to promote Meghan's brand.
"[She] sees this Colombia tour as her chance to prove to the world what a big star she is and how much the royal family misses her," the source told an outlet. "Doing events like this was the one thing about royal life that appealed to her. She was furious when that was taken away because she knows she's such an asset."
"She feels her and Harry together really shine when meeting dignitaries and locals, and it helps with the brand and their plan to be the alternative royal family," the source claimed. "Meghan knows that nobody in the royal family can put on a show like her and Harry."
When the Sussexes first left the U.K. they claimed they were cultivating a "progressive new role" within the royal fold, but they were ultimately pushed out of it.
"When they left, they asked that they could still represent the family on tours but were told no, so she feels it's the ultimate revenge as they were both so upset when they were rejected," the insider claimed.
Royal expert Anna Pasternak believes the Sussexes "really value the approval of the people of the country they're visiting."
"They can go and be honored in their own right. When you have this quasi-royal status, you're seen internationally as a royal and you're treated as such on tour, but you don't have the protection of the Foreign Office," she continued, adding that the unofficial visit was "a high-risk tour for them."
The partners were invited by Colombia's Vice President, Francia Márquez, to discuss digital safety.
Márquez said in an official statement at the time, "As the Vice President of Colombia and Minister of Equality and Equity, I am pleased to announce that Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have kindly accepted my invitation to visit our beautiful country."
After the success of the Sussexes' time in Nigeria, the pair also hinted at taking on more professional and philanthropic opportunities overseas.
"In these vibrant locations, they will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress," Márquez said. "In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia."
