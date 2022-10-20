Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Titles Could Be Taken Away If They 'Tarnish The Institution': 'Charles Is Not Going To Stand Back'

If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry do anything to upset the royal family, things could turn ugly.

According to expert Katie Nicholl, she believes the monarchy could strip the couple, who moved to California in 2020, of their titles if they act out of line. Nicholl said the "issue of titles is up for discussion," and if something goes wrong, Archie and Lilibet won't be named Prince/Princess.

"There might be a question mark over the future of Harry and Meghan's titles potentially if they are seen to be deliberately tarnishing the reputation of the monarchy," she said.