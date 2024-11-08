Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Should Be Worried' About Donald Trump's 'Unpredictability'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 's lavish life in Montecito, Calif., could unravel if Donald Trump decides to deport the Duke of Sussex due to his previous use of banned substances.

"When Trump gets into the White House he may have an entirely different view on the visa row than what he said before," Coy added.

"I think they should be worried about Trump's unpredictability ," royal reporter Bronte Coy told an outlet. "He can say one thing and doesn't do it or he ends up doing something completely different."

In 2016, Meghan was critical of Trump, but the reality star could eventually get his revenge.

"We know what Meghan's political views are like and she won't be happy Trump has won," Coy noted. "At some point of his presidency, he will be asked about it and we just don't know what that will be."

"He won't hold back though will he," broadcaster Sarah Hewson replied. "Trump will surely have bigger fish to fry but he's made no secret of his feelings towards Meghan and Harry and the damage they've done to the royal family."