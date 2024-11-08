or
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'Should Be Worried' About Donald Trump's 'Unpredictability'

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump threatened to 'take action' against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Nov. 8 2024, Published 5:13 p.m. ET

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's lavish life in Montecito, Calif., could unravel if Donald Trump decides to deport the Duke of Sussex due to his previous use of banned substances.

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump won the 2024 election.

"I think they should be worried about Trump's unpredictability," royal reporter Bronte Coy told an outlet. "He can say one thing and doesn't do it or he ends up doing something completely different."

"When Trump gets into the White House he may have an entirely different view on the visa row than what he said before," Coy added.

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to California in 2020.

In 2016, Meghan was critical of Trump, but the reality star could eventually get his revenge.

"We know what Meghan's political views are like and she won't be happy Trump has won," Coy noted. "At some point of his presidency, he will be asked about it and we just don't know what that will be."

"He won't hold back though will he," broadcaster Sarah Hewson replied. "Trump will surely have bigger fish to fry but he's made no secret of his feelings towards Meghan and Harry and the damage they've done to the royal family."

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump called Meghan Markle 'nasty.'

Meghan Markle

During Joe Biden's administration, Homeland Security committed to keeping Harry's immigration paperwork confidential, but things could change while Trump is in the Oval Office.

"The big issue is that we don't know the status of Harry's visa," Coy pointed out. "However, it's something that is not going to go away and that makes things difficult for both Harry and Meghan."

OK! previoulsy reported royal editor Charlotte Griffiths wondered if the Sussexes would consider leaving the U.S. to avoid the duke being asked to leave the country.

"Meghan will be really upset to live in America with Trump as president,” Griffiths told GB News. "She really viscerally disliked him and for many different reasons, and has said that he's a misogynist live on television before. So she might want to leave America."

During Trump's 2016 campaign, Meghan branded him as "divisive," and the real estate tycoon later labeled the former actress as "nasty."

Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly purchased a vacation home in Portugal.

While campaigning, Trump made it clear that Harry's royal title wouldn't give him special privileges if he was elected.

"No. We'll have to see if they know something about the drugs, and if he lied they'll have to take appropriate action," Trump said.

The Sussexes still live in California, but they recently purchased a vacation home in Portugal, which could become their new base.

"Put it this way. Harry's just bought a house in Portugal and it might come in pretty handy in the next few months,” Griffiths said. "Donald Trump has said in the past that he wouldn't protect Harry, that he would be on his own, and that if it was down to me he wouldn't have any protection. The Heritage Foundation tried to expose his form and in the end, he was protected.”

“A judge ruled that the form would never be revealed," she added. "I just wonder whether now Trump is in power, I'm not saying it's top of his priority list, but eventually that form might be exposed."

