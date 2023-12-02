Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Holiday Season Will Be 'Very Difficult' as They've 'All But Been Forgotten' by the Royal Family
So much for the more, the merrier.
According to an insider, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's holiday celebrations this year will be low-key and private.
"They are expected to just spend the holidays with her mom,” says the source, referring to Doria Ragland. “Their circle has become very small since they moved to Montecito, Calif., in 2020. Meghan doesn’t hang out with a lot of her friends anymore and has fallen out with a few of them. They have many celebrity acquaintances who live nearby, but not tons of close ones."
Before leaving the royal family, Harry, Prince William and the latter's kids would join the rest of the royal family for food and festive celebrations — something the Prince of Wales, Kate Middleton and their three tots will still do this year.
But since the Sussexes have had "zero contact" with the monarchy, they were reportedly snubbed an invite. Instead, a source claimed Queen Camilla's adult kids and grandchildren are taking their place at the annual shindig.
"This holiday season will be difficult for Harry and Meghan. They’ve all but been forgotten," the insider added.
Their failed business endeavors are only adding to their list of troubles, but a source told a news outlet they're getting ready to rebrand themselves.
"What we’re seeing — and will see more of I think — is Heghan 2.0. Part Deux. They know of their supposed failures and how it’s viewed, but they have almost gone more tech than Hollywood. Fail big and all that," the source spilled
"They have swapped in and out all sorts of projects and people and are embarking on a total system reboot," they added.
Though there have been rumors about the Suits alum reviving her blog The Tig, biographer Omid Scobie claimed she's working on "something more accessible, something rooted in her love of details, curating, hosting, life’s simple pleasures and family."
“I’m not being deliberately mysterious," he insisted in an interview. "My mind always goes to [Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle business] Goop, but when I suggested that to someone with some knowledge they said, ‘Oh, no, this isn’t going to be about selling products.’ So who knows? The next Martha Stewart?”
Another factor of their relaunch is a possible move from Montecito to Malibu — but one source claimed the parents-of-two may even look to buy property in England as well since King Charles evicted them from Frogmore Cottage earlier this year.
"There is a divide between the couple on this issue but they will soon start looking for a property of their own near London and Harry is very much leading this," the source said. "Making use of a small apartment in Kensington Palace from time to time isn’t out of the question, but when it comes to a home in the U.K., they will purchase that themselves."
